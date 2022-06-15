Clay Walker and Elle King will headline opening night of Ribfest

Tres Moustache is now the opening act for the first night of Ribfest in Wheaton on Friday. Daily Herald File Photo, 2012

Country star Elle King is now poised to co-headline opening night of Ribfest with Clay Walker on Friday. King was set to open for Toby Keith, who canceled many summer engagements after announcing Sunday that he was in treatment for stomach cancer. Associated Press, 2018

Clay Walker, seen here presenting the award for album of the year at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards, will co-headline opening night of Ribfest with Elle King on Friday. The duo replace Toby Keith, who withdrew on Sunday after publicly disclosing his treatment for stomach cancer. Associated Press, 2021

Country star Clay Walker will co-headline the opening night of the 33rd annual Ribfest with Elle King, the previously announced support act for Friday.

King and Walker officially replace Toby Keith, who withdrew on Sunday after a public announcement of undergoing treatment for stomach cancer.

"We are absolutely delighted that we have pulled off a lineup this strong so late in the process," Ribfest chairwoman Bev Schafman said in a news release. "We are thrilled to open our party with these people."

Local band Tres Moustache will now be Friday night's opening act.

The Exchange Club of Naperville, which has staged Ribfest as its major fundraiser for the past 32 years, made the announcement late Wednesday. The nonprofit helps fight child abuse and domestic violence and has raised more than $18 million via Ribfest for local communities.

This year marks the return of Ribfest following a two-year pandemic pause and a new location in Wheaton at the DuPage Event Center & Fairgrounds.

While general admission to Ribfest is free, concerts require tickets. The cost is $45 for Friday night general admission concert tickets and $75-$195 for front-row access or VIP packages. For more information, visit ribfest.net.