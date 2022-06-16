Sheriff: Homeowner catches suspected burglar, holds him at gunpoint until officers arrive

A 34-year-old Lakemoor man was behind bars Thursday after police said he was caught burglarizing an Ingleside home by its owner, who held him at gunpoint until officers arrived and arrested him.

James J. Rizzo, of the 100 block of Windward Road, is charged with one count of residential burglary, Lake County Sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Sheriff's police said Rizzo entered the home on the 25800 block of West Marquette Drive about midnight Thursday with a garage door opener found after breaking in to a car in the driveway.

The homeowner woke up and found Rizzo in his bedroom, according to the sheriff's office.

A judge set Rizzo's bail Thursday at $100,000, meaning he needs to post $10,000 cash to go free while the case against him is pending.

Sheriff's police said investigators are looking into whether Rizzo was involved in any other recent burglaries in the area.