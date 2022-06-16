Mark your calendar

Billy Elton, an Elton John-Billy Joel tribute band, will perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday June 22, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, in Winnetka. Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy the summer night with friends and family at this Wednesdays in the Woods Concert. For information, www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Billy Elton Band

Joe Gehrke, a friend of Eric Fischer, speaks during the memorial and life celebration at the first Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration. Join on Saturday, June 18, for the second annual Eric Fischer Memorial Ride. The ride begins at 9:30 a.m., from Willow Creek Church, 67 Algonquin Road, Barrington and ends at the North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, in Northbrook, with food, music and a memorial remembrance. Cost is $20/individual rider; $30/dual riders; $10 for memorial celebration only. To register, www.nsymca.org/events/eric-fischer-memorial-ride. Daily Herald File Photo/Courtesy of Ryan Rayburn

The elegance and passion of Spain's dance, music and culture is showcased by Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater during its annual American Spanish Dance & Music Festival on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. For information, www.northshorecenter.org. Daily Herald File Photo/2003

Join virtually for a talk with The New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel, author of "The Book of Lost Names" and the recent "The Forest of Vanishing Stars" as she discusses her writing process and the inspiration for her stories. This program is presented in partnership with multiple area libraries via Zoom. Registration is required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org or www.nileslibrary.org. Courtesy of Niles-Maine District Library

Children can read a favorite story to a trained therapy dog during K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Register for a 15-minute slot at the Youth Desk or by phone at (847) 256-6945. Wilmette and Kenilworth residents only. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Daily Herald File Photo/2008

Learn how to heal "heel" pain naturally at noon on Thursday, June 16, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. In this virtual workshop, Denise Schwartz, a physical therapist at The Manual Touch, will talk about using a holistic approach to discover the root cause of pain and provide natural healing options. To register, visit https://openy-nsymca.y.org/events/heal-heel-pain-naturally. Daily Herald File Photo/Courtesy of Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ongoing

Visit Free in June: Through June at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. As the school year comes to a close and families are looking for summer activities, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center is excited to offer free admission for kids and students, ages 5-22, during the entire month of June. Reserve tickets at http://ihm.ec/tickets. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Circus Vazquez: Through June 20 at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center, 4905 Old Orchard Shopping Center, Skokie. Get ready for a turbocharged take on the traditional circus that's sure to thrill audiences of all ages. From graceful dancers and daring trapeze artists to a hilarious clown, this gasp-inducing performance gathers tons of amazing world-known talent under the big top for a huge dose of family fun. $40. For information, www.westfield.com.

Noel Coward's 'Blithe Spirit': Runs 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through June 26, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 N. Lincoln Ave., Skokie. The Eclectic Full Contact Theatre presents the worst case of a clingy ex that ever existed. As research for his new book, author Charles Condomine asks Madame Arcati, who he believes to be a complete fake, to hold a seance in his home. Unfortunately for Charles, Madame Arcati manages to summon the spirit of Charles' first wife, Elvira, who decides she likes being back among the living and wants to pick up their relationship where they left off. This is problematic, for not only has Charles remarried, but he's the only one who can see or hear Elvira. What follows is one of Noël Coward's funniest farces. $34-$38. https://www.skokietheatre.org/blithe-spirit.html.

'The Little Mermaid': Runs through June 26, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Music Theater Works presents Disney's "The Little Mermaid," based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the classic Disney animated film. This classic and beautiful love story is for the entire family. Ticket are $39-$106; tickets for ages 25 and younger are half-price. For information, (847) 673-6300 or www.musictheaterworks.com/disneys-the-little-mermaid.

'Never The Bridesmaid': Runs through July 3, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. With their parents' 40th wedding anniversary fast approaching, adult twins Maria and Anthony haven't shared their parents' good fortune in life or in love. In fact, after one calamity after another, they find themselves living back at home. Maria has been divorced twice and widowed once. Anthony was dumped by his fiancé four years earlier and hardly dated since. Can these two siblings overcome their own love life catastrophes to find love again? $45. https://oillamptheater.org.

Find Postmaster McDaniel's Lost Mail -- Kids' Summer Scavenger Hunt: Through Aug. 21, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Where's Postmaster McDaniel's lost mail? Join the villagewide scavenger hunt to find it. Kids, ages 13 and younger with an adult, are eligible to participate in this free program organized by the Wilmette Historical Museum and the Wilmette/Kenilworth Chamber of Commerce. Families can pick up a scavenger hunt game board and directions during regular business hours at the Wilmette Historical Museum or the Youth Services Department in the Wilmette Public Library. Rewards will be offered to participating kids. For information, www.wilmettehistory.org

Wilmette Local Legends Audio Tour: Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. This two-part, self-guided audio tour will bring you outside the homes of some of Wilmette's notables starting with film star Ann-Margret and ending with professional makeup artist and entrepreneur Bobbi Brown. At each stop, you will learn a bit about a local celebrity's life in Wilmette. Enjoy the tour by car or bicycle or, if you are ambitious, on foot. The tour will be available beginning June 1. To begin the tour, visit the Museum website or scan the QR code from the two-page map available outside the museum's main entrance. For information, (847) 853-7666 or www.wilmettehistory.org

Plan ahead: June 26

Friends of Youth Services "Yoga in the Park": 9 a.m. Sunday, June 26, outside the Glenview Park Center (2400 Chestnut Ave., Glenview), behind Splash Landings. Featured yoga instructor, Anna will lead us through a fun workout in support of Youth Services. Also enjoy free giveaways and drawing prizes immediately after. A $20 donation will be collected per person to benefit Youth Services. Please visit ysgn.org/yoga/ to register and for more information.

June 16

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Human Capital" (2014), the story of two families irrevocably tied together after a cyclist is hit off the road by a jeep the night before Christmas Eve. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles and bounces. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join Ms. Linda for stories, songs and more outside on Wyman Green. Bring your own blanket. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held indoors in the library's Hammond Room. Space is limited for indoor story times. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Heal "Heel" Pain Naturally: Virtually at noon Thursday, June 16, through North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. This workshop is for you if you have pain first thing in the morning upon taking your first few steps, or if you want to resume your regular workout routine without foot pain. Denise Schwartz, physical therapist at The Manual Touch, will talk about using a holistic approach to discover the root cause of pain and provide natural healing options. Free and open to the public. To register, visit https://openy-nsymca.y.org/events/heal-heel-pain-naturally. For information contact Pam Racansky at NSYMCAinfo@nsymca.org.or (847) 272-7250.

Non-Required Reading Book Club: 1 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring a snack and meet on the library lawn to chat about whatever you're reading or listening to. Librarian Krista will bring snacks, book recs, and giveaways for the month's informal theme. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

FamilySearch.org: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about the extensive online resources provided by this free website. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Teen Thursdays: 2 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Try out your creative ideas and projects with Innovation Center staff. Get help bringing project ideas to life and learn how to use design programs, art supplies and equipment. Drop in. For information, (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson -- Myth, Magic and Monsters: 4 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-five. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Village of Glencoe Meeting of the Whole/Village Council Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Glencoe Village Hall, 675 Village Court, Glencoe. Village of Glencoe Meeting of the Whole at 5:30 p.m., followed by Glencoe Village Council meeting in the Council Chambers on the second floor. For information, www.villageofglencoe.org.

Committee and Regular Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Winnetka Park District Administration Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted 48 hours in advance of the meeting. For information, www.winpark.org.

K-9 Reading Buddies of the North Shore: 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Read some of your favorite stories to a trained therapy dog. Register for a 15-minute slot at the Youth Desk or by phone at (847) 256-6945. Wilmette and Kenilworth residents only. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Name Change 101: Virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 16, through Wilmette Public Library. Learn the criteria and procedures for making a legal name change in Illinois, with an overview of updating identity documents including gender markers. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Exhibition Opening -- 'Ghost Army; The Combat Con Artists of World War II': 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum's newest special exhibition, "Ghost Army: The Combat Con Artists of World War II," opens. Discover the hidden history of the U.S. Army's 23rd Headquarters Special Troops, known as the "Ghost Army," the first mobile, multimedia, tactical deception unit in the U.S. that saved thousands of lives and played an important part in Allied victory in Europe. Help celebrate the exhibition's opening with a conversation featuring Rick Beyer, best-selling author, award-winning documentary filmmaker, and Bernie Bluestein, Illinois Ghost Army veteran and Congressional Gold Medal recipient. To register, https://ihm.ec/ghostarmyopening. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

An Evening with Kristin Harmel: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, through the Glenview Public Library and Niles-Maine District Library. Join for a talk with The New York Times bestselling author Kristin Harmel, author of "The Book of Lost Names" and the recent "The Forest of Vanishing Stars" as she discusses her writing process and the inspiration for her stories. This program is presented in partnership with multiple area libraries. Program presented virtually via Zoom. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org or www.nileslibrary.org.

Lotus Lantern: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16, through Wilmette Public Library. A member of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will show step by step how to make a lotus flower lantern using colored paper and wire frames. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 16. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or write to info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

End-of-session Town Hall: 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Ecology Center, 2024 N. McCormick Blvd., Evanston. State Reps. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz and Robyn Gabel, along with state Sen. Laura Fine, will share highlights on the past legislative session, discuss the budget and our goals for next year, and take any questions and ideas from community members. RSVP and submit questions online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdn5Mpr9aSIAELg1iUtCznoS54uuV-9GYevFxAV6sfhRXNouw/viewform.

Rodrigo y Gabriela: 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Donor gates open at 4:30 p.m.; public gates open at 5 p.m., with the concert starting at: 8 p.m. Reserved seats: $60-$90; premium lawn blocks: $60 per person, with space reserved for two, four or six. General lawn admission: $44 (ticket price increases by $5 on the day of the event). For information, www.ravinia.org

June 17

Elawa Farm Garden Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 29 Elawa Farm, 1401 Middlefork Drive, Lake Forest. Featuring produce, herbs and flowers harvested directly from the Elawa Garden and from selected vendors. Visit www.elawafarm.org or call (847) 234-1966.

Current Events for Seniors: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. Ralph Bernstein, a seasoned moderator, presents a weekly agenda for the participants to discuss every Tuesday and Friday, via Zoom. It is free to participate in or monitor the discussion. To attend, send request to ralph1189@gmail.com.

Blue Block Afternoons: 2 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop in to build and play with the library's Imagination Playground blocks. For information, wilmettelibrary.info.

GlenViewings: 2 or 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing of "Belfast" (98 minutes/PG-13/2021). Kenneth Branagh's semi-autobiographical film chronicles the life of a working class family and a young boy's childhood during the tumult of the late 1960s in the Northern Ireland capital. Winner: Best Original Screenplay. Drop in. A casual audience-led discussion follows matinee screening. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Forest Preserves Clean-Up: 3 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Miami Woods Grove 1, Caldwell Avenue and Oakton Street, Morton Grove. For grades seven-12. Earn volunteer hours by helping the Forest Preserve of Cook County clean up Miami Woods. Dress to get dirty. Register at www.nileslibrary.org or (847) 663-1234.

Couples Golf Night: 5 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Enjoy on-course contests and post round social with other couples. To register, visit heritageoaksgc.org. For information, www.nbparks.org

Juneteenth 2022 -- Pathways to Liberation: 5:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Skokie's 2022 Juneteenth celebration begins with a short program of speakers followed by activities for all ages on the Village Green. The 2022 Skokie Juneteenth community celebration is a collaboration of Skokie United, Skokie Park District, Skokie-Morton Grove School District 69, Niles Township High School District 219, Skokie Public Library, and the village of Skokie. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Flamenco Passion: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. The elegance and passion of Spain's dance, music and culture is showcased by Ensemble Español Spanish Dance Theater, in residence at Northeastern Illinois University, with its annual American Spanish Dance & Music Festival. The Festival culminates with three crowd-pleasing "Flamenco Passion" live music and dance performances which include world premieres, as well as audience and company favorites. This must-see event features forty leading dancers, singers, musicians and guest artists who bring the magic of Spain to Chicago through their exciting fusion of traditional, classical, folkloric, Flamenco, and dramatic theatrical productions. For information, www.northshorecenter.org.

Jackson Browne: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $44-$115. For information, www.ravinia.org.

June 18

Deerfield Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 11 through Oct. 15, on Park Avenue between Jewett Park Drive and Hazel Avenue, Deerfield. More than 25 vendors sell conventional and organic vegetables, fruits, fresh-cut flowers, a variety of specialty products, and delicious prepared foods. For information, (847) 719-7436 or www.deerfield.il.us.

Park Ridge Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, Saturdays May 29 through Oct. 29, at 15 Prairie Ave., between Main and Garden streets. Locally grown fruits and vegetables, more. www.parkridgefarmersmarket.com.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 29, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. For information, https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket.

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays, June 18 through Oct. 22, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Stonegate Park, 3425 Whirlaway Drive, Northbrook. This is a fun-filled, single day round robin mixed doubles outdoor tournament (non-elimination). Each tournament will last approximately three hours. Check-in begins 30 minutes prior to start time -- come early to warm up. $100 will be awarded to the Champions and $75 to second place teams. A mixed doubles team must consist of one female and one male player. One person will need to register the team. $50 per team entry. For information, www.nbparks.org

Time Travel Through The Akashic Records: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Infinity Foundation, 1280 Old Skokie Road, Highland Park. The Akashic records are a storehouse of inspiration, wisdom, discovery and healing. Every detail of past lives, present solutions, and future potentials exists in the records of eternal life. Sandra Anne Taylor, bestselling author of "Quantum Success," will present a live in-person or Zoom daylong workshop about how to gain access to the Akashic records. $85- $100. Visit www.infinityfoundation.org.

NSYMCA Eric Fischer Memorial Ride: Starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Willow Creek Community Church (67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington), the motorcycle ride will conclude with a celebration at the North Suburban YMCA's outdoor campus (2705 Techny Road, Northbrook) with food, speeches, music and more. Proceeds will benefit the NSYMCA Eric Fischer Memorial Fund in honor of the philanthropist who died of COVID-19. "Eric was a giver and he helped so many people on a daily basis. I had never met anyone like Eric before and I was always amazed at how much time he put into helping others," said Frank Karkazis, a friend and co-founder of the Memorial. Cost is $20/individual rider; $30/dual riders; $10 for memorial celebration only. To register for the ride, visit nsymca.org/events/eric-fischer-memorial-ride. To make a donation to the Eric Fischer Memorial Fund contact Debbie Madeley, Development Director, at dmadeley@nsymca.org.

Little Concert: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join Todd Downing for a lively show of kids' tunes, wild dancing, and fun. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Kids Fest: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, 201 Community Blvd., Wheeling. It's all about kids. The inflatables, crafts, airbrush tattoos and entertainment by Wendy & DB are geared toward children ages 3-10 years but all ages are welcome to attend. Food is available for purchase. For information, (847) 465-3333 or www.wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Wills and Trusts: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 18, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Attorney Jacob K. Ehrensaft will discuss wills, trusts, power of attorneys, probate and guardianships. Register at www.nileslibrary.org or (847) 663-1234.

Let Freedom Ring! with the Chicago Sinfonietta: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Let Freedom Ring! with the Chicago Sinfonietta with music from Florence Price and more Black composers, conducted by Jonathan Rush. This is part of the Kids Concert Series. Gates open at noon; concert starts at 1 p.m. For information, www.ravinia.org

Winnetka Music Fest: 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at 620 Lincoln Avenue, Winnetka. The Winnetka Music Festival welcomes indie/alternative rock band GUSTER to the main stage. Opening for GUSTER is the blues influenced American rock band, The Record Company. The festival kicks off with music and interactive experiences for kids of all ages on the Family Stage. Then the street is open to food, beer, wine and great music. In addition to the main stage, top emerging bands will be performing in the historic Winnetka Chapel. For information, www.villageofwinnetka.org/calendar.aspx?EID=1224.

Family Cooking Class -- Vegetable Fried Rice: Virtually at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, through Glenview Public Library. With interactive instruction from the Kids' Table, young chefs chop, mix and roll their way to a different delicious dish in each class -- with enough to share. Ingredients not provided. A list of ingredients for purchase will be emailed upon registration. One registration per family/group. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Common: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Common with special guest Black Violin. For information, www.ravinia.org.

'Elvis My Way' Starring Brandon Bennett: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18; 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. Celebrate the King of Rock 'n Roll with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett of Chicago's Million Dollar Quartet. Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. His electrifying concert retrospective features humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable hit songs including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "That's Alright Mama," and "Suspicious Minds." $55. For information, (847) 634-0200 or www.marriotttheatre.com.

June 19

Race Against Hate: 7:30 a.m. Sunday, June 19, on Long Field at Northwestern University in Evanston. On-site registration for teams and individuals begins at 6:30 a.m. Evanston/North Shore YWCA hosts the Juneteenth event with a 5K, 10K, kids' mile and half-mile to honor Ricky Byrdsong, former Northwestern Men's basketball coach and vice president for community affairs at Aon, who was shot to death by a white supremacist in Rogers Park 23 years ago. Proceeds benefit the YWCA's work promoting racial justice. Visit ywca-ens.org.

Father's Day Brunch: 9 a.m. Sunday, June 19, at Winnetka Golf Club, 1300 Oak St., Winnetka. Brunch includes an omelet station, waffles, bacon, fruit and more. Attendees will receive a token for a free bucket of balls. Complete the celebration by reserving a tee time at the par 3 course by calling the Winnetka Golf Club at (847) 501-2050. The cost is for a one hour brunch for a family of up to four. An additional adult is $25 per adult and an additional child is $15 per child. Registration deadline: June 15. Register. or www.winpark.org.

Deerfield Historic Village Tours: 2-4 p.m. Sundays through September, at Deerfield Historic Village, 517 Deerfield Road, Deerfield. The Deerfield Area Historical Society hosts free tours of the Deerfield Historic Village. The village consists of five buildings dating from 1837 to 1905 that offer you a look at a typical prairie community. Visit the oldest building in Lake County, pre-Civil War era houses, a carriage house and a one-room schoolhouse that has been a favorite with children for many years. For information, https://deerfieldhistoricalsociety.org

GlenViewings: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Viewing "Summer of Soul" (118 minutes/PG-13/2021). A powerful and transporting documentary, part music film, part historical record created around an epic event that celebrated Black history, culture and fashion, filmed over six weeks in the summer of 1969, just 100 miles south of Woodstock, at the Harlem Cultural Festival. A casual audience-led discussion follows matinee screenings. Drop in. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Cellist Alexei Romanenko -- Selections from J.S. Bach's Cello Suites: 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Petty Auditorium principal cellist of the Jacksonville Symphony, Alexei Romanenko, brings an afternoon of music selected from J.S. Bach's six cello suites. Drop-in event. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Legends of Jazz: 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Legends of Jazz honoring Ramsey Lewis. For information, www.ravinia.org.

June 20

Monday Movers: 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Tickets given out 20 minutes prior to program. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Stay Strong Dance Bootcamp: 1 p.m. Monday, June 20, at LoMastro Performing Arts Academy, 840 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. . An accelerated program for students ages 10-13, entering levels four-eight for 2022-23, who are also entering fifth-eighth grade. Classes are separated by level. Explore different dance styles, this includes: jazz, contemporary, ballet, PBT and hip-hop. For information, (847) 615-5400 or www.lomastro.com.

Little Clay Play: 4 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, ages 3-7, listen to a story, then squish, roll, and create with Model Magic. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Design: 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn the basics of vector design with a focus on scalable vector graphics, a file type that will allow you to create custom designs for the laser and vinyl cutter. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Library Board Meeting: 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

All American Speakers Toastmasters Club: 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles. The friendly storytellers of District 30 Toastmasters provide a mutually supportive and positive learning environment plus a new theme at every meetup. Meetings are held in person and virtually. To register, email vpm-5577@toastmastersclubs.org; call (312) 884-9673 or visit allamericanspeakers.toastmastersclubs.org

Speak Out, Act Up! LGBTQ+ Movement History: 7 p.m. Monday, June 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about the history of various gay and trans liberation movements. Explore what you can learn from these struggles and the people who put their lives on the line -- then and now -- and how you can tap into ongoing movements to create a safer and brighter world. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

June 21

Financial Planning Appointments: 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget, or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free one-hour consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Register online at glenviewpl.org or call (847) 729-7500, ext. 7700. Appointments are in person. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Arrive 20 minutes early for your program ticket. Preference given to Glenview Public Library cardholders. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join Ms. Linda for stories, songs and more outside on Wyman Green. Bring your own blanket. In the event of inclement weather, storytime will be held indoors in the library's Hammond Room. Space is limited for indoor story times. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Resources for Intelligent Aging Meeting: 12 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at First Congregational Church of Wilmette, 1125 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Network with other professionals whose target market is seniors and the adult children who care for them. For information, chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com.

Prevention Across the Ages -- Talking to Your Kids about Tough Topics: Virtually at noon Tuesday, June 21, through North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Join Glenview Northbrook Coalition for Youth in a conversation on how to talk with kids at each stage of development about drugs and alcohol. Free and open to the public. To register, visit https://openy-nsymca.y.org/events/prevention-across-ages. to For information, contact Pam Racansky at NSYMCAinfo@nsymca.org or (847) 272-7250.

SCORE Counseling Appointments: Virtually at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, through Glenview Public Library. SCORE North Cook and Lake Counties provides mentoring to local small business owners and entrepreneurs. Current and potential entrepreneurs can benefit from the experience of retired volunteer executives to develop business plans and grow businesses. Register and schedule your appointment at https://northchicago.score.org/find-mentor-726. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Lego Club: 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. The library provides the Legos, you bring the ideas. For children in grades one-five. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: Virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, through Wilmette Public Library. Stories, songs and dramatic play for bigger kids. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Beyond the Story: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. Wilmette. Let traditional tales from around the world inspire you to create your own works of art. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Polymer Clay Creations: 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, in grades three-six, learn basic techniques to create polymer clay charms, figurines, and more. Together make a miniature gnome that you can bring home for your flowerpot or garden. Then you'll have time to let your own creativity flow. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Village of Northfield Meeting of the Whole/Village Council meeting: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Northfield Village Hall, 361 Happ Road, Northfield. Village of Northfield meeting of the whole in the second floor conference room, followed by the village council meeting in the Council Chambers on the first floor. For information, www.northfieldil.org.

Tuesdays in the Park: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Village Green Park, Shermer and Meadow roads, Northbrook. Join and celebrate Summer with Tuesdays in the Park. Enjoy live music in the picturesque heart of Northbrook, Village Green Park. No registration is required. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Movie Night: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Viewing of "I Carry You with Me" (2020/111 minutes/R). Ivan and Gerardo fall in love as young men, and their relationship goes on to span decades, borders, and hardship. This powerful feature film debut poetically conveys the multifaceted nature of who we carry with us. We will watch the film in the Petty Auditorium, followed by discussion in the Radmacher Room. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Authors Julio Mario Ottino and Bruce Mau: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. Authors Julio Mario Ottino and Bruce Mau visit The Book Stall to talk about their new book, "The Nexus: Augmented Thinking for a Complex World -- The New Convergence of Art, Technology, and Science." This program is free and open to the public. For information, (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Society of Active Single Seniors (SASS): 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. The monthly meeting of the Society of Active Single Seniors (SASS) held the third Tuesday of each month. This is an independently run nondenominational club that offers a variety of social events including attending professional theater, music performances, parties and dining at various restaurants. Events are planned by the members. New members are welcome. Refreshments are served. For information, call (847) 971-9168.

Discover Glenview -- An East Asian Walking Tour: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join educator Yvonne Wolf for a walking tour of the Synnestvedt Arboretum in Flick Park. Learn about East Asian motifs such as gateways, pines, rocks and bamboos and the culturally significant meanings behind common East Asian designs. Meet near the field house in Flick Park, 3600 Glenview Road. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Miriam Fried and Jonathan Biss -- Violin/Piano Duos: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. For information, www.ravinia.org.

June 22

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays June 22 through Oct. 12, at Meadow Plaza, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Ravinia's Annual Farmers Market: Priority shopping hours 7-8 a.m., general public hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 26, Jens Jensen Park, on Dean Avenue between Roger Williams and St. John's avenues, Highland Park. Focusing on locally grown and sourced, quality, organic, sustainable and earth friendly products. Live entertainment. Learn about vendors, including off-site vendors, and how to order and pay in advance at www.raviniafarmersmarket.com.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for songs and stories for your baby, ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available June 22, on a first-come, first-served basis. Please note: Masks are recommended for all participants aged 2 and older for this Early Childhood program. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

News & Views Current Events Discussion Group: Virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, through Highland Park Senior Center. The Highland Park Senior Center invites you to join others for an intimate, intellectual and respectful discussion on local and worldwide current events. Share your thoughts and opinions with this wonderful group, where all opinions are welcome and open for discussion. Program moderator is Skip Jacobs. Free for members of the Highland Park Senior Center. Registration required. For information, (847) 432-4110 or www.cityhpil.com/seniorcenter.

Walk & Talk -- North Branch: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Bunker Hill Grove 1, Caldwell or Harts Road, Chicago. Trek the red trail to see the flora and fauna on the riverbank. Appropriate footwear is advised. Register at www.nileslibrary.org or (847) 663-1234.

Children's Concerts: 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Join for a free interactive children's concert. Bring a picnic lunch or pick up food from one of the nearby Hubbard Woods businesses. Be sure to bring your bathing suit to enjoy the splash pad at the park. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Concerts are free; register for the events to receive weekly Children's Concerts emails to stay up-to-date on what to expect, weather updates, and more. For information, www.winpark.org.

Scams -- Be Alert and Aware: Virtually at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, through North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. There are always individuals trying to take advantage of people and their possessions. Unfortunately, older adults are frequent targets, losing billions of dollars each year to scams and fraud. Join Jackie Melinger and Lisa Lipton of My Personal Bookkeeper for an informative session on the latest scams to be aware of and what you can do to protect yourself. Free and open to the public. To register, visit https://openy-nsymca.y.org/events/scams-be-alert-and-aware. For information, contact Pam Racansky at NSYMCAinfo@nsymca.org or (847) 272-7250.

AARP Driver Safety Class: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22 and Friday, June 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Refresh and improve driving skills, boost safety awareness, minimize crash risk and maintain independence with this two-part course. Participants aged 55 or older who complete both course sessions are eligible to receive a discount on the liability portion of their driver's insurance. Cash or check only paid on first day of class (made out to AARP) $20 for AARP members, $25 for nonmembers. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Talking Pictures with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Glencoe. Viewing of "Shiva Baby." College senior Danielle decides to attend a shiva with her parents. Reflecting Danielle's rather disorganized life is the fact that both her ex-girlfriend and her sugar daddy are in attendance as well. Chaos, laughter and all manner of awkwardness ensue, as do unexpected moments of tenderness. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Highwood Wednesday Gourmet Market: 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 24, at Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Highwood's Evening Gourmet Market is recognized as one of the best outdoor markets on the North Shore. With over 60 vendors each week, this Evening Market brings community together to enjoy delicious food and drinks, local wares, live music, and the great outdoors in a family festival setting. For information, www.CelebrateHighwood.org.

Music is Life Benefit: 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Sunset Ridge Country Club, 2100 Sunset Drive, Northfield. Composer and WFMT classical presenter Robbie Ellis is the guest artist for the Northbrook Symphony Music is Life Benefit, which will include an exclusive wine pull, appetizers, and a cash bar. An online silent auction is now open until the event at northbrooksymphony.org. Tickets are $100 per person; business casual attire suggested. For details and tickets, visit the symphony's website or call. (847) 272-0755.

Novels at Night: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Join for a lively discussion of "Detransition, Baby" by Torrey Peters. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

50-Minute 'Hamlet': 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring a chair or blanket and enjoy a 50-minute version of "Hamlet" with the Shakespeare Project of Chicago. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Illinois Libraries Present -- An Evening with Chef Kwame Onwuachi: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, through Glenview Public Library, Wilmette Public Library, and the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Top Chef contestant and award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi will discuss his cookbook "My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef." His cookbook celebrates the cuisine of the African diaspora, "the world's wisest food." Onwuachi will share stories behind his family's recipes, and the importance of the connections between cuisine, place, and culture. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. For information, www.glenviewpl.org, www.wilmettelibrary.info or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wednesdays in the Woods Evening Concerts: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Hubbard Woods Park, 939 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Join for live music every Wednesday night throughout the summer. Bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the warm summer night with friends and family. This Wednesday concert features Billy Elton, an eight-piece band performing all of the legendary songs of Billy Joel and Elton John. Attending the weekly concerts? Register for the events to receive weekly Wednesday in the Woods emails to stay up-to-date on what to expect, food and drink options, weather updates and more. For information, www.winpark.org.

Move On Up -- Chicago Soul Music and Black Cultural Power: 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Chicago's place in the history of soul music is undeniable, from Curtis Mayfield to The Chi-Lites and Chaka Khan to The Dells. Aaron Cohen tells the remarkable story of how the city's homegrown record labels produced rising stars singing songs of progress and freedom. This music became the Black community's voice of inspiration and change and the source of Black empowerment from the 1960s to the 1980s. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Matthew Whitaker Quintet: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. For information, www.ravinia.org.