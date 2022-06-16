Images: A look back at the best of the 2021-22 preps seasons

By Herald photojournalist Joe Lewnard's estimates, he submits roughly 2,000 frames per year for publication both in print and online. And because about half feature high school sports, he took a spin through his collection from the 2021-22 preps seasons so he could share a few with you. These are some of his favorites. For even more photos, visit dailyherald.com/galleries.
Glenbrook South's Arturo Moyo, right, leaps for a header next to Stevenson's Daniel Saltzman.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Owen Beumer gets caught between Stevenson's Bhargav Devabhaktuni, left, and Nazar Mormul.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Marco Atallah gets a hand on leaping Wheeling ball carrier Joseph Mitroi.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's McCartney Kalmar tumbles into the end zone for a touchdown as he is tackled by Wheeling players including Joseph Mitroi, left.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Ava Spaniak keeps the ball in play during a game against Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Ava Pratt gets a dig during a match against Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Maddie Konopka celebrates the Spartans' victory over Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Jenna Horne returns the ball while competing at Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Ryan Henschel reaches up to catch a pass ahead of Maine South defender Mike Nelligan.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Matt Burda, right, celebrates his 40-yard touchdown run with teammate Chuck Gottfred in the Class 8A football playoff game against O'Fallon
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Hinsdale Central's Gavin Vande Lune, left, breaks up a pass intended for Glenbrook South's Carmelo Livatino during the second round of the Class 8A high school football playoffs.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Carmelo Livatino, right, catches a pass in front of Marist's Will Carey.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Thalia Skoulikaris competes on floor exercise during meet with Glenbrook North.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Loyola Academy's Morgan Van Horn, left, and Glenbrook South's Madison Luckey go to the floor for a loose ball.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Bryce Wolf, left, and Glenbrook South's Anna Durow chase a loose ball.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Rodell Davis Jr. celebrates after hitting a three-pointer against New Trier.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
New Trier's Peter Kanellos, left, and Josh Kirkpatrick defend as Glenbrook South's Nick Martinelli makes a move toward the basket.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Eleni Tryfonopoulos competes on vault during the Central Suburban League girls gymnastics conference meet.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Loyola Academy's Morgan Van Horn gets between Glenbrook South's Gina Davorija, left, and Anna Rosenberger during the Class 4A girls basketball sectional semifinal.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Jack White dives during the boys state swimming and diving finals.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Nick Martinelli drives to the basket against Evanston's Emery Jones during the Class 4A Glenbrook South boys basketball sectional semifinal.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Cooper Noard has the ball as he dribbles past Evanston's Isaiah Moore during the Class 4A Glenbrook South boys basketball sectional semifinal.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Dani Gichner, left, kicks the ball past Normal West's Annika Gandhi.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Katelyn Wu competes in a match against Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North first singles player Konrad Kwiatkowski plays against Deerfield.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North goalie Dylan Grinko makes a save against Hersey during the Glenbrook South boys water polo invite.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook South's Abilgail Millott lands while competing in triple jump during the Deerfield Class 3A girls track sectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Kian Sullivan competes on floor exercise during the boys state gymnastics final.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Lillian Denk, left, and Libertyville's Stella Bechtold make contact as they each try to control the ball during the Class 3A soccer sectional championship.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield pitcher Tatum Danielwicz delivers during a game against Highland Park.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
With his back to the net, Deerfield doubles player Alex Polovin returns the ball as Eric Dvorkin stands ready at the net.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Hudson Sherwood goes low for a dig during a match against Maine West.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Ava Gurvey (20) celebrates a first-half goal with teammate Brielle Gagerman during a game against Glenbrook South.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Brielle Gagerman, left, looks to pass as she draws contact from Glenbrook South's Bella Chiarieri.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield players mob goalie Lauren Gottlieb, in red, right, while celebrating their victory over Rockford Boylan during the Grayslake Class 2A girls soccer supersectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield players celebrate their victory over Rockford Boylan during the Grayslake Class 2A girls soccer supersectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Katie Moran, left, and her teammates celebrate their victory over Rockford Boylan during the Grayslake Class 2A girls soccer supersectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Avery Kingsepp directs the ball with a header during the Grayslake Class 2A girls soccer supersectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Deerfield's Sophie Engerman competes in the 100-meter hurdles during the Deerfield Class 3A girls track sectional.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer