'Eric was a giver': Motorcycle ride honors beloved Wheeling resident, benefits North Suburban YMCA

Joe Gehrke, a friend of Eric Fischer, speaks during a memorial and life celebration at the inaugural Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration in 2021. Fischer, of Wheeling, died from COVID-19 in 2020 and is remembered for his kindness and charitable efforts. Daily Herald file photo

Motorcycles line the parking lot at the inaugural Eric Fischer Memorial Ride and Celebration in 2021. Eric Fischer of Wheeling died in 2020; proceeds from the ride benefit North Suburban YMCA. Daily Herald file photo

The second annual Eric Fischer Memorial ride will honor a beloved 54-year-old Wheeling resident who died from COVID-19 in 2020.

The motorcycle ride departs from Willow Creek Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18, and concludes at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook, with a celebration including speeches, food, music, and "motorcycle mania."

Proceeds will be used to continue Fischer's philanthropic work by creating the NSYMCA Eric Fischer Memorial Fund.

Fischer will always be remembered for his generous, loving spirit, friends say.

"Eric was a giver and he helped so many people on a daily basis. I had never met anyone like Eric before, and I was always amazed at how much time he put into helping others," said Frank Karkazis, a friend and co-founder of the ride. "His family, friends, and I believed Eric's work here was not done, so it inspired us to start this amazing fund to help the Y and keep Eric's spirit alive. He taught all of us how to become better people and we are proud to carry the Eric Fischer legacy for years to come."

Last year's ride raised more than $6,500 to support the Y's programs and provide financial aid so residents in need can still take advantage of programming.

"The event last year was filled with joy and represented Eric's life perfectly. It gave all of us that loved him the time to reflect and remember what an amazing, giving person he was," said Bob Horcher, friend of Fischer and co-founder of the ride. "The Eric Fischer Memorial Ride gives us a chance to remember Eric and keep the giving spirit alive yearlong knowing the Y helps so many people in the community."

At the NSYMCA, honorariums can be in remembrance of someone who has passed or it can also include happy occasions, such as birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, retirements, and graduations. These honorariums can be part of a donation, memorial fund, memorial brick or include a designated donation to a specific YMCA program that best fits a loved one.

"Endowment programs and honorariums like the Eric Fischer Memorial Fund provide a legacy of giving back to the community. The money raised will allow more people in need to participate in life-changing and enriching programs at the Y at no cost," said Debbie Madeley, NSYMCA Development Director. "The Y was blessed to have someone like Eric who attended and supported so many NSYMCA fundraisers."

To register, visit nsymca.org/events/eric-fischer-memorial-ride. To make a donation, email Madeley at dmadeley@nsymca.org.

Sponsors include FGK Service, Horcher's Service, Inc., Kilcoyne's Redwood Inn, Concept Machinery Tool Co., Sunset Foods, Devon Bank and Bach to Rock -- Northbrook.