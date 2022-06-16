 

'Bursting with Pride and color': JUF Young Families hosts Rainbow Shabbat to celebrate family, love and community

More than 120 people gathered at Congregation BJBE in Deerfield on Saturday for Rainbow Shabbat, a special event presented by JUF Young Families.

The colorful afternoon had kids and their parents celebrating love and community while making new friends. Families decorated yard and parade signs to bring home and spread the love throughout Pride month. The bounce house was a huge hit, as was the Tot Shabbat musical program led by BJBE.

 

"We were eager to accept JUF's invitation to hold this Pride celebration event," said Rabbi Jason Fenster of BJBE. "We affirm that our community embraces all families and all genders and hope that everyone feels safe and loved in Jewish communal spaces. We are proud to be able to come together in love, openness, and compassion."

For information about upcoming JUF Young Families events, visit juf.org/youngfamilies/.

