Herald staff earns 5 awards from Illinois Press Association

Deerfield, Glenview and Northbrook Herald staff members have won five awards -- including three for first place -- in the Illinois Press Association's annual journalism contest.

Staff writer Dave Oberhelman won a first-place in feature writing for "The Right Match."

Daily Herald local music writer and multiplatform editor Brian Shamie won a first-place in page design for "Glenview's TomCat Trumpet."

Photojournalist Joe Lewnard won first place in business/economic reporting for "Stumped for gift ideas, Northbrook man starts leathergoods business."

Herald editor Melynda Findlay Shamie won second place in page design for "Remembering 9/11."

Findlay-Shamie and Oberhelman shared a third-place award for "Who's donating -- and how much -- to Northbrook village races?"

The Herald's parent publication, the Daily Herald, won 19 awards, including three first-place showings.

"It's always a difficult process to winnow stories, photos and columns into what we'll submit for the IPA contest, because we're faced with so many strong entries. But it's also a great way to reflect on the good work the whole staff has done over the course of the year," Daily Herald Executive Editor Jim Baumann said. "I'm proud of the recognition these staff members have gotten."

The awards will be presented at the IPA's annual convention Aug. 12 in Springfield.