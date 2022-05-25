Watch interview with Cook County Board 15th District Republican candidates

The two Republican candidates for the Cook County Board District 15 seat -- accountant Kevin Ake, and mail and shipping company owner Chuck Cerniglia -- discuss hot Cook County issues such as gun violence, the electronic home monitoring system in place now for nonviolent offenders, abortion and helping businesses in the Northwest suburbs.

The two candidates are interviewed by Daily Herald Deputy Managing Editor Neil Holdway and staff reporter Eric Peterson in this video.

The 15th District goes into Schaumburg, Elk Grove Village, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates, South Barrington, Palatine, Des Plaines and Elgin. Voting concludes on June 28.