Northbrook/Glenview District 30 needs your input on superintendent search

Northbrook/Glenview District 30 Superintendent Dr. Brian Wegley recently announced he will retire at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Because of that, the board of education has contracted with the national search firm BWP & Associates to help find his successor.

The district is offering virtual and in-person opportunities for residents to contribute to the Leadership Profile that will be used for the superintendent search.

Survey

Residents can complete a survey to assist with creating a leadership profile. This survey will be open through midnight Sunday, May 22. To participate, visit district30.org/board/superintendent-search. All responses are anonymous. Thank you for completing this survey and helping with this very important task.

In-person meeting

Executive Search Firm BWP & Associates invites parents and community members to provide input at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, in the Maple School Cafetorium, 2370 Shermer Road, Northbrook.