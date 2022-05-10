Bloomingdale Police Department hosts senior fair Friday

A free senior fair presented by the Bloomingdale Police Department will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, May 13, at Medinah Banquets, 550 N. Shriners Road, Addison.

The Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce and Oasis Senior Advisors also are co-sponsors for the event. The fair features 50 exhibitors, including representatives from government agencies, village offices, police departments, fire protection districts, health care facilities, financial institutions, park districts, libraries and other organizations.

Rana-Reagan Pharmacy also will be on hand to offer access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Those wanting a vaccine or booster should bring their vaccination card to be updated.

For more information, contact the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce at (630) 980-9082 or online at bloomingdalechamber.com.