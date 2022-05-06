Carol Stream man charged with shooting at ex-girlfriend's vehicle

A Carol Stream man has been charged with three felony counts after he was accused of firing a handgun at a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and another individual in Wheaton.

Dejonte Parks, 25, of the 200 block of East St. Charles Road, appeared at a hearing Friday, where bail was set at $250,000. Parks has been charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

At approximately 9:11 p.m. Wednesday, Wheaton police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of North Wheaton Avenue. Police say the victims' vehicle was heading south on Schmale Road when Parks pulled up next to them and displayed a gun.

According to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office, Parks followed the victims' vehicle to Wheaton Avenue and fired multiple rounds at it, with one shot striking the driver's-side wheel well, then fled.

Officers found two 9 mm shell casings on Wheaton Avenue. Parks was taken into custody from his home the following day without incident.

"This complete disregard for public safety will not be tolerated. Thankfully, no one was injured or worse, killed, by Mr. Parks' alleged actions," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Parks' next court appearance is scheduled for June 13.