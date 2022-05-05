Entertainment briefs: Glenview's Kevin Pollack returns in The Blooze Brothers

The Blooze Brothers, featuring Glenview artist Kevin Pollack, left, captures the spirit, energy and soul of the original act. Courtesy of The Blooze Brothers

En garde in Glencoe

A pair of high-achieving teens training for a national fencing title go from competitors to confidants in "Athena," a two-hander by Gracie Gardner in a revival at Writers Theatre. Aja Singletary plays Mary Wallace, a New Jersey girl, and Mary Tilden plays the titular character, a New York City native whose name isn't Athena in director Jessica Fisch's production. Previews at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 6, and Thursday, May 12; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 7; 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 8; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. The show opens May 13. $35-$90. COVID-19 precautions: proof of vaccination and masking required. (847) 242-6000 or writerstheatre.org.

The Blooze Brothers are back

The Midwest's popular Blues Brothers tribute -- The Blooze Brothers, featuring Glenview performer Kevin Pollack as Jake -- makes a stop at Crystal Lake's Raue Center in a fitting homage to the spirit, energy and well-sung soul of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi's classic act. Friday's performance was postponed from January, so original tickets will be honored. 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $26-$36 ($18.20-$25.20 for RaueNOW members). (815) 356-9212 or events.rauecenter.org.

Colorful bloomers

Get some colorful ideas for your garden at the Central States Dahlia Society Sale this weekend at the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Included with general admission of $17.95; $15.95 kids 3-12; parking is $8. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org/. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 7-8

Celtic musician

Grammy Award-winner Eileen Ivers performs Celtic music as part of a special Mother's Day concert at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, Grayslake. $40; $30; $20-$25 for kids. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8

Blue cars and runaway trains

Get ready for a night of alternative rock classics when '90s radio faves Soul Asylum and Dishwalla head to Waukegan next Thursday for a concert at the Genesee Theatre. Soul Asylum, best known for the hits "Black Gold," "Runaway Train" and "Somebody to Shove," headlines, joined by Dishwalla, who first hit national airwaves with "Counting Blue Cars" before following up with the lushly beautiful "Angels & Devils." 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $29-$59. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com.