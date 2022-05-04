Man faces attempted murder charge after shooting in Schaumburg parking lot

Two suburban men are facing charges stemming from a shooting early Monday morning in Schaumburg.

Raza H. Zaidi, 29, of Glendale Heights is charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, Schaumburg police said Wednesday.

Surya Govindhakannan, 19, of Des Plaines is charged with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, police said.

According to police, officers responded at about 2:25 a.m. Monday to reports of gunshots during a dispute involving multiple people in a parking lot on the 1300 block of North Roselle Road.

One officer located and detained a vehicle with two occupants, while a second vehicle with four occupants was located a short time later, police said.

An investigation determined that Zaidi and Govindhakannan had been in the parking lot when Zaidi approached four people standing near a vehicle and started a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight, according to police.

Police allege Zaidi battered two people, then got a .380-caliber handgun from his vehicle and fired three shots at one of the victims. One bullet entered a vehicle where multiple victims were seated, authorities said, but police did not report any injuries.

Zaidi and Govindhakannan then left the scene in Govindhakannan's vehicle, which was stopped by police. Officers recovered two handguns from the vehicle, according to police. Neither man had Firearm Owners Identification cards or concealed carry permits, police said.

The suspects and victims did not know each other before this encounter, police said.

Zaidi and Govindhakannan are scheduled to appear in Cook County court this afternoon for a bond hearing.