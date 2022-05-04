Glendale Heights man held without bail on attempted murder charges in Schaumburg shooting

A Glendale Heights man who authorities say shot at four people outside a Schaumburg hookah lounge about 2:30 a.m. Monday, was ordered held without bail Wednesday.

Raza H. Zaidi, 29, is charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

If convicted of attempted first-degree murder charges, Zaidi faces between 26 and 50 years in prison on each count. If convicted of the firearm charges, he faces between 4 and 15 years in prison on each count.

A second defendant, 19-year-old Surya Govindhakannan, of Des Plaines, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was ordered held on $10,000 bail.

The shooting occurred in a parking lot on the 1300 block of North Roselle Road, where officers responded to reports of gunshots fired during a dispute involving several people.

According to prosecutors, four people -- a 29-year-old man, another man, a 27-year-old woman and a 24-year-old woman -- were hanging out near two vehicles when a white Mercedes pulled up. Prosecutors say a verbal argument took place between Zaidi and the 29-year-old man, during which the 29-year-old tried to speak in Hindi to Zaidi, who they say did not understand the language.

The argument escalated and Zaidi punched the man in the face three times, according to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Piotr Karpierz. The 27-year-old woman also was punched several times and fell to the ground, Karpierz said.

Attempting to scare Zaidi, the 29-year-old man took off his belt, Karpierz said. At that point, Zaidi pulled a silver, .380-caliber handgun from a vehicle, fired at the man and missed, Karpierz said. One bullet entered a vehicle where two people were sitting, police said, adding that no injuries were reported.

After Zaidi fired several more shots, he and Govindhakannan left the scene in Govindhakannan's vehicle, which police subsequently stopped. Officers recovered two handguns from the vehicle. Neither man had Firearm Owners Identification cards or concealed carry permits, police said.

Neither Zaidi nor Govindhakannan knew the four individuals before the encounter, police said.