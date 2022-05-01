See what Daily Herald photographers saw in the last week of April, 2022 in the Week in Pictures photo gallery
There's no place like The Week in Pictures photo gallery. See what Daily Herald photographers saw in the last week of April, 2022.
Replica ruby slippers that will be on display as part of the Gail Borden Library's "The Wizard of Oz" educational exhibit bear many of the hallmarks of those worn in the movie, including being numbered and having Judy Garland's name written inside.
Rick West | Staff Photographer
A server from Salsa 17 prepares fresh guacamole for patrons on the first day of Arlington Alfresco, the popular outdoor dining zone in downtown Arlington Heights.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Elk Grove Bowl owner Debbie Handler is greeted by long time customer Cathy Chernoff, of Hoffman Estates. The bowling alley is closing at the end of April after 57 years in Elk Grove Village.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
The pins are reset for the next frame at Elk Grove Bowl, an institution for 57 years in Elk Grove Village.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Rori Weidel and Ashley Kim, from Elk Grove High School cut up their Amish Apple Fritter Bread for the judges to sample at the Northwest Suburban High School bake-off competition.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Rolling Meadows students Vasi Grammatis, Elise Malter and Aiden Hecht make sure their Fresh Herb Pinwheels bread is perfect before judging at the Northwest Suburban High School bake-off competition.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A Union Pacific trains glides through the crossing on Rt. 59 between Northwest Highway and Hough Street in Barrington as workers take a break from fixing the crossing.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Piles of rock cover Hough Street (Illinois 59) at the Canadian National railroad crossing Monday afternoon north of James Street in Barrington. The road is closed in both directions at the crossing for reconstruction.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A newly planted Sweet Gum tree frames Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes as he speaks about Arbor Day at a ceremony in town.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Crews work on a new pedestrian bridge over the railroad tracks near the Mundelein Metra station and village hall. Village officials want the overpass to help people on the east side of the tracks get to the station and to other destinations downtown.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Warren's Samantha Pullins, left, kicks the ball toward the goal around Stevenson's Kaitlyn Hong during Tuesday's girls soccer game in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Stevenson's Arabella Chavez gets her head on the ball before Warren's Kylie Mahoney during Tuesday's girls soccer game in Gurnee.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Deerfield right fielder Rori Bowne chases down a fly ball during Thursday's game against Highland Park.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Glenbrook North's Matt Gehrs tries to make a pass despite contact from a Hersey defender during the Glenbrook South boys water polo invite in Glenview Friday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
About 20 people stood with Rabbi Edward Friedman of Temple B'nai Israel of Aurora as he spoke at a Yom Hoshoah, or Holocaust Remembrance Day program at Millennium Plaza in downtown Aurora on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Naperville North's Maggie O'Neill competes in heat six of the 100-meter hurdles at the Wheaton Warrenville South girls track invitational in Wheaton on Friday, April 29, 2022.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
