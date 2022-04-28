Harvard man charged with threatening McHenry County deputy during standoff

McHenry County sheriff's deputies shot a man on April 1 in the 19900 block of Streit Road in Harvard. Amanda Marrazzo/Shaw Local News Network

A Harvard man who allegedly pointed a rifle at a McHenry County sheriff's deputy and threatened her life during a standoff that led to deputies shooting someone has been charged with 10 felony crimes related to the shooting.

Randall B. Little, 58, of the 19900 block of Streit Road, is accused of intimidating a McHenry County sheriff's deputy with a short-barrel rifle, pointing the gun at her and threatening to kill her if she didn't leave his property, according to a criminal complaint.

The sheriff's office has not identified the man police shot during the incident or given updates on the case.

Little also is charged with possessing two firearms as a felon and between 20 and 50 marijuana plants, according to the complaint.

The most serious of the offenses -- armed violence -- is a Class X felony, which, if convicted of, typically carries sentences of six to 30 years in prison and is not probational.

Authorities previously said three McHenry County sheriff's deputies were involved in an April 1 shooting that left an armed man hospitalized.

All three deputies were placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team, which was brought in as an outside third party because the shooting involved a deputy.

Deputies were dispatched about 8 p.m. April 1 to the 19900 block of Streit Road for a well-being check, according to a news release from the McHenry County sheriff's office on MIAT's behalf the following day. When police arrived, a man came out of the residence with a firearm and "an armed confrontation occurred," according to the release.

"The deputies discharged their firearms, ultimately striking the subject. No deputies were injured during the confrontation," according to the release.

It was unclear whether Little was the man who was shot or if there was another armed man present.

The man was taken by the Harvard Fire Protection District to Mercy Harvard Hospital and then flown to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford in critical condition, the agency said in the statement.

He subsequently was moved to a hospital in Wisconsin, McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said earlier this month.

Little was not in custody at the McHenry County jail as of Thursday morning, the jail log showed.

Attempts to reach Cary Police Chief Patrick Finlon, who is also the secretary and temporary head of MIAT, and Kenneally were not immediately successful Thursday morning. The McHenry County sheriff's office did not immediately return a message seeking comment.