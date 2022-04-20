Residents may appeal property tax through May 10

Northfield Township Assessor Alida Nally has announced that the Cook County Board of Review will consider 2021 property tax appeals through May 10.

Nally said in a release that most homeowners challenge their property's assessed value due to lack of uniformity or overvaluation. She said people may also appeal if there is incorrect information about their property.

To check if one's property value does align with that of comparable properties, visit the Cook County Property Tax Portal, cookcountypropertyinfo.com.

A resident who believes their property is assessed too highly should submit supporting documentation, including recent closing statements, or information about purchasing prices of similar homes.

An example of incorrect information that may be cause for an appeal would be inconsistency in a home's square footage.

Northfield Township residents may receive help with the Board of Review process by contacting Nally or Deputy Assessor Elizabeth DeBock at (847) 724-8300. or by emailing assessor@northfieldtownship.com or deputyassessor@northfieldtownship.com.

Northfield Township, with an office at 2550 Waukegan Road, Suite 100, Glenview, serves residents in most parts of Northbrook and Glenview and in part of Northfield.