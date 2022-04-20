Mark your calendar

"The live show is just one aspect of my feeling that I'm still growing as an artist," says Lindsey Buckingham, who is performing a solo show Thursday, April 21, at the North Shore Center in Skokie. Courtesy of Lauren Dukoff

Minooka native Nick Offerman, an actor, humorist and woodworker, best known for his breakout role as Ron Swanson in the acclaimed series Parks and Recreation, will discuss his latest book, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside," virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 27, hosted by Illinois Libraries Present. His hiking buddy, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, will join him in conversation. Advance registration is required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Taylor Miller and Alexa Viscius

Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart will host a Spring Open House from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, at 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. Come hear from students firsthand, connect with teachers and administrators and learn about the many exciting clubs and activities offered at this independent Catholic day-and-boarding, college-preparatory school for young women in grades nine through 12. To register, visit woodlandsacademy.org/openhouse. Courtesy of Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart

Emily H. Garber presents "Conflict Management: Evaluating Evidence of Identity" at the April 24 virtual meeting of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois. Garber will address research challenges presented in a case study of U.S. records and explain procedures for gathering records, evaluating information and analyzing evidence of our relatives' lives. For information, (312) 666-0100 or jgsi.org. Courtesy of Martin Fischer

This file photo shows the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse overlooking the Atlantic Ocean and the village of Buxton, North Carolina. Join expert traveler Nancy McCully at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at the Wilmette Public Library for an exploration of beautiful North Carolina. Explore North Carolina's barrier islands, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and learn about the Wright Brothers, the Lost Colony and Ocracoke Island's wild horses. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Associated Press file photo

Science & Arts Academy will host a virtual Coffee Chat with Head of School Tim Costello at 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 21. Join to hear about the school, ask questions and learn more about how gifted children thrive at the Des Plaines academy. Register at scienceandartsacademy.org/events. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer/2016

Ongoing

Actor's Training Center's 15th Anniversary: Actor's Training Center, 1159 Wilmette Ave., Suite 8, Wilmette. Actor's Training Center of Wilmette, continues its 15th Anniversary with its College Audition Clinic; Fall Musical Theatre Intensive: Little Women; and Arts in Action: Ensemble events and performances. For information, www.actorstrainingcenter.org.

Teen After-School Space: 3 p.m. Monday-Friday at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join weekdays after school in the Winnetka Community Room for a space just for students in grades seven and up. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'Something's Afoot'- Musical Murder Mystery: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Runs through April 30, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 North Lincoln Ave., Skokie. While a raging thunderstorm traps 10 weekend guests in an English country home, they discover that wealthy Lord Rancour has been murdered. Filled with campy songs and zany characters, "Something's Afoot" is a hilarious spoof of our favorite murder mysteries. For information, www.skokietheatre.org.

Ann Rosen Art Exhibit: Gallery hours through April 30 at AIR Gallery, 348 Tudor Court, Glencoe. Ann Rosen, painter, sculptor and retired executive director of the Art Center in Highland Park, will be exhibiting her unconventional, thought-provoking artwork. Using objects she found clearing out her parents' house, Rosen has created large human forms from rolls of film negatives, wood, wire, beads, household objects, purses, art books and more. These passionately crafted human forms take on a powerful, shamanic beauty. For information, http://airstudio348.com.or (708) 466-3519.

David Keel Art Exhibit: Gallery hours through April 30, Vivid Art Gallery, 895 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Featured Artist David Keel will be presenting his latest work in the exhibit, "Out of the Weeds." The paintings in the exhibit are primarily nature based, featuring abstract representations of leaves, flowers, and woodlands. His palette ranges from soft, subtle blues and greens to vivid pinks and oranges. Using thin layers of paint, Keel builds shapes and color to create intriguing, mysterious worlds of his own imagination. For information, (224) 505-5961.

'Now and Then': Runs Thursdays-Sundays through May 1, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Oil Lamp Theater kicks off its 2022 season with "Now and Then," a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us. For information, https://oillamptheater.org.

'Intimate Apparel': Runs through May 15, at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. In 1905, a Black seamstress named Esther sews her way out of poverty stitch by delicate stitch, creating fine lingerie for her Manhattan clientele while longing for a husband and a future. She finds common ground with a Jewish fabric merchant, a relationship they both know cannot grow. So when correspondence with a lonesome Caribbean man leads to a marriage proposal, she accepts. But as her new marriage quickly leads to regret, Esther turns back to her sewing machine to rebuild her life and refashion her future. For information, https://northlight.org.

April 21

Science & Arts Academy Virtual Head of School Coffee Chat: Virtually at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 21, through Science & Arts Academy. Science & Arts Academy invites prospective families to join for a virtual coffee chat with Head of School Tim Costello. Hear about the school, ask questions, and learn more about how gifted children thrive at Science & Arts Academy. Register at scienceandartsacademy.org/events. For information, (847) 827-7880 or www.scienceandartsacademy.org.

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for an international film screenings the third Thursday of the month. Film April 21 is "Under the Same Moon." Presented in Spanish with English subtitles. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Babytime: Virtually at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21, through Wilmette Public Library. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles and bounces. Have a scarf and shaker toy ready. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tales for Tots: 9:30 or 11 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children ages 0-5 with an adult, read, sing, talk and play to build early literacy skills. Registration required; visit the library or call the children's department at (847) 835-5056. Glencoe cardholders have priority for this program. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available April 21, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Book Chat: Virtually at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 21, through Morton Grove Public Library. Looking for something more casual than a traditional book discussion? Chat over the phone or via Zoom with your fellow book lovers about whatever you're reading, listening to, and otherwise enjoying. For information, visit mgpl.org/events or call (847) 965-4220.

Healing Shoulder Pain Naturally: Virtually at noon Thursday, April 21, through North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. Denise Schwartz, physical therapist at The Manual Touch, will present a workshop designed to heal your shoulder pain and enjoy life again. This is for you if you have trouble sleeping on your arm, have difficulty reaching overhead, or are unable to enjoy your usual exercise of choice. To register, visit http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=zk6p8sbab & oeidk=a07ej2p3m570719b111. For information, contact Pam Racansky at NSYMCAinfo@nsymca.org. or (847) 272-7250.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join expert traveler Nancy McCully in an exploration of beautiful North Carolina. Explore North Carolina's barrier islands. Cape Hatteras National Seashore features sandy beaches, ocean waves, lighthouses, pirates, shipwrecks, the Wright brothers, the Lost Colony, and Ocracoke Island's wild horses. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Excel Charts & Graphs: Virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Glenview Public Library. Add visual interest and tell stories by displaying numbers and data sets in chart or graph formats. Basic Excel skills required. Program presented virtually via Zoom. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with an invitation to join the webinar. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Genealogy -- The 1950 US Census: Virtually at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Morton Grove Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. The release of a new census means a new treasure trove for genealogists to explore. Find out about the new information it contains, how to access it, and how to find your family. ﻿For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Drop-in and bring your friends to get creative after school with art supplies and making equipment. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: Virtually at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Wilmette Public Library. Stories, songs and dramatic play for bigger kids. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson: Solar System Sightseeing: 4 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Grades K-three. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Registration required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Google Search Operators: Virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Wilmette Public Library. Learn skills to master the Google search engine. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Village of Glencoe Meeting of the Whole/Village Council Meeting: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Village Hall Glencoe, 675 Village Court, Winnetka. Village of Glencoe Meeting of the Whole at 5:30 p.m., followed by Glencoe Village Council meeting Council Chambers second floor. For information, www.villageofglencoe.org.

An Evening with the 'We Move Together' Creators: Virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Morton Grove Library. Authors Kelly Fritsch, Anne McGuire, and illustrator Eduardo Trejos discuss their book, "We Move Together" and show families how to advocate for more accessible spaces in their neighborhood through a fun craft-based exercise. Bring your questions for a post-event Q&A. ﻿For information, visit mgpl.org/events or call (847) 965-4220.

Chess Academy: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Morton Grove Public Library. Learn how to play chess with chess master Chris Christmas. All skill levels welcome. Create your free lichess.org account prior to playing. For children in grades one-eight. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Nontoxic Cleaning and Recycling: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. The Cook County Department of Environment & Sustainability's Community Outreach Coordinator, Kate Carney, will join to discuss the basics of household hazardous waste, proper recycling, and how to make your own green cleaning products with an in-person demonstration. Attendees will make their own nontoxic cleaning product during the program. Materials will be provided. Q&A to follow. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Café Conversation Soir: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. Listening in French is encouraged; all levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link: RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or call (847) 858-1274.

10 Tips for Maximizing your Retirement Savings: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Wilmette Public Library. The right strategy can help you get the most from your IRA, 401(k), or other retirement plan. Rollovers, qualified charitable distributions, Roth conversions and other tools can help you manage income taxes, streamline (or even avoid) distributions, and simplify your life. Join personal finance expert Karen Chan and learn about required minimum distributions, when it makes sense to take money out before you reach age 70½, how to choose the right beneficiary, and what you can and can't do when you inherit an account. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Money Matters - Protect Your Piggy Bank: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 21, through Morton Grove Library. Free. Learn how to find reliable ratings for banks, credit unions, insurance companies, and more with Tom Kilkenny from Weiss Financial Ratings. For information, (847) 965-4220 or www.mgpl.org.

Lindsey Buckingham: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $70-$90. For information, https://northshorecenter.org/event/lindsey-buckingham.

April 22

'Picasso at The Lapin Agile': Runs April 22 through May 22, at Citadel Theatre Company, 300 S. Waukegan Road, Lake Forest. This long running off-Broadway absurdist comedy places Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso in a Parisian cafe in 1904, just before the renowned scientist transformed physics with his theory of relativity and the celebrated painter set the art world afire with cubism. In Steve Martin's first comedy for the stage, the popular actor and screenwriter plays fast and loose with fact, fame, and fortune as these two geniuses muse on the century's achievements and prospects, as well as other fanciful topics, with infectious dizziness. For information, (847) 735-8554 or www.citadeltheatre.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 9 a.m. Friday, April 22, through Morton Grove Public Library. Practice seated and standing poses in one of the gentlest forms of yoga available, led by certified yoga instructor Cher Walter. All experience levels welcome. Wear comfortable clothes. ﻿﻿Registration and information at mgpl.org/events or (847) 965-4220.

Maker Appointments: 9:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make stickers, design 3D prints, play with Lego WeDo, and more. Book a private appointment with the library's Maker equipment. A staff member will be on hand to show you how to use the equipment. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills, and concepts through play. This program is sure to be a little messy so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Earth Day Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join to celebrate Earth Day with stories, songs and rhymes outdoors at the library. Please bring a blanket for your household to sit on. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time Bounce and Rhyme: 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies, 0-14 months with adult, can join for songs, bounces, stories and more. Grown-ups, get ready to move, rhyme and sing along as you learn fun ways to engage with your little one. Babies must be born on or after April 1, 2021. Older siblings may attend alongside a younger sibling. Registration required; visit the library or call the children's department at (847) 835-5056. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Adult Craft Workshop -- Upcycled Book Page Flowers: 2 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Celebrate Earth Day and the coming of spring by making paper flowers out of withdrawn library book pages and fallen twigs. Materials will be provided while supplies last. This program is designed for teens and adults. Walk-ins welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Friday Fish Fry at Heritage Oaks Golf Club: 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Heritage Oaks Golf Club, 3535 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Join the Friday Fish Fry for delicious food and a wonderful atmosphere. Heritage Oaks Golf Club is also home to the largest bar in Northbrook. Ask about the Monthly Bar Feature. Adults $17, kids $10. For information, (847) 291-2351 or www.heritageoaksgc.com.

The Art of the Spider: 4 p.m. Friday, April 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Spiders are nature's artists. Kids spin an original web using everyday materials and simple tools. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons & Dragons: Virtually at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 22, through Wilmette Public Library. Welcoming experienced and new players alike; play Dungeons and Dragons 5E. Go on adventures with an intrepid crew of heroes. Grades seven-12. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Spring Film Series: Virtually Friday, April 22, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Film is "The Conformist." The baroquely stylish portrait of a man who will do anything to get ahead in fascist Italy. Register to receive a prerecorded introduction and criticism by film expert Scott Siegel, along with a link to watch the film at home through the library's Hoopla or Kanopy streaming services. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northfield Library Earth Day Take and Make: Friday, April 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. While Supplies Last. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Earth Day Celebration: Friday, April 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Celebrate Earth Day with drop-in activities at the Winnetka Library, or swing by the Northfield Library for all the supplies you need to celebrate Earth Day at home. Age 5 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

April 23

Techny Prairie Activity Center Open House: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. There will be a special group fitness schedule filled with featured classes, fun activities for kids in the Kids' Corner and other fun activities, raffles, vendors and presentations. All Open House activities will be free for nonmembers so bring friends and family. For information, www.nbparks.org.

Brunch and Play with a Grandparent or Grandfriend: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, at Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Bring your special grandparent or grandfriend for a morning of stories, hot chocolate and a fun craft. Wear your jammies and get comfy with the ones you love. $25- $29. For information, (847)-291-2995.

Bridge for Non-Beginners: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Learn to play or improve your duplicative bridge game with expert player Ivan Figueredo. He will provide a lesson and supervise games. Bring your own bidding box or use the library's. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

RPG Miniature Painting Workshop: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn to assemble and paint miniature figures for tabletop and role-playing games in this workshop with local store Heroines & Heroes. The library provides figures, paint, brushes and instruction. For children in grades seven-12. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Maker Appointments: 1:15 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make stickers, design 3D prints, play with Lego WeDo, and more. Book a private appointment with the library's Maker equipment. A staff member will be on hand to show you how to use the equipment. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lego Builders: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-five. Do you love Lego and using your imagination? The library brings out its giant stash of Lego pieces for an awesome building challenge. Registration required. Lego classes are supported by the Janet Hauser Fund. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Virtual Family Cooking Class -- TikTok Style Quesadillas: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. With interactive instruction from the Kids' Table, young chefs chop, mix and roll their way to a different delicious dish in each class -- with enough to share. Ingredients not provided. A list of ingredients for purchase will be emailed upon registration. One registration per family/group. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Jazz Combo Concerts: 5 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at 28 Mile, 454 Sheridan Road, Highwood. Midwest Young Artists Conservatory's jazz combos will perform. Come hear these extraordinary young musicians perform, and enjoy one of Highwood's best local venues for food and drink. For information, (847) 926-9898.

April 24

Bird Walk: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 24, at Morton Grove Library, 6140 Lincoln Ave., Morton Grove. Josh Engle from Red Hill Birding leads a walk through Linne Woods to spot local and migratory birds. Bring binoculars if you have them, but you do not need them to participate. Meet by Picnic Grove #2 in Linne Woods. You will be walking an unpaved path that can be overgrown and muddy at times. Please wear pants and closed-toe walking shoes you don't mind getting dirty. For information, mgpl.org/events or (847) 965-4220.

'Mr. Watson's Chickens' -- book reading by children's author Jarrett Dapier: 10 a.m. Sunday, April 24, at Madame ZuZu's, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. Free. For information, (847) 644-6057 or www.zuzuscafe.com.

Adaptive Hour: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 24, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton, Niles. All ages welcome. Children with disabilities or diagnoses, along with their families and friends, are invited to the library during this special before-hours program. Explore KidSpace, enjoy adaptive stories, and play with puzzles. For information, www.nileslibrary.org or (847) 663-1234.

Customized Mother's Day Frame: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Engrave a picture frame with a simple phrase, family name, or image to use for a Mother's Day present. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Craftaway -- Punch Needling: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. A punch needle tool is a long needle with a hollow stem, a beveled point, and a large eye. Yarn is threaded through the hollow stem of the needle and inserted through the eye. The point of the needle is punched through a woven foundation fabric, creating loops of yarn. All materials provided. Leave with a hoop with punched thread throughout creating a pattern. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Nature Club Bluebird Hike: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Ryerson Conservation Area & Welcome Center, 21950 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods. Visit a preserve to learn about and explore local Lake County nature with your family. New topic every month. This is a free Earth Week program. Adult supervision required. For information, email AskAnEducator@LCFPD.org or call (847) 968-3321 or www.visitlakecounty.org

Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois Webinar: Virtually at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, through Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois. "Conflict Management: Evaluating Evidence of Identity" will be the topic of a Jewish genealogy research methods talk by Emily H. Garber for the virtual meeting of the Jewish Genealogical Society of Illinois. This talk will address research challenges presented in a case study of U.S. records and explain procedures for gathering records, evaluating information, and analyzing evidence of our relatives' lives. Register at https://jgsi.org/Events-calendar. For information, (312) 666-0100 or jgsi.org.

Learn to Breathe: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Techny Prairie Activity Center, 180 Anets Drive, Northbrook. Did you know that there are correct and "better" ways to breathe? In this workshop learn connected breathing techniques that can help improve both physical and mental health. $9 for TPAC members, $15 for nonmembers. Register at nbparks.org. For information, (847) 897-6180.

Lake Effect Clarinet Quartet: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Join in the Auditorium for a delightful performance that showcases the unique capabilities and versatility of the clarinet family. For information, (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Something My Grandma Used to Sing -- Mark Dvorak: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Mark Dvorak, artist-in-residence and longtime faculty member at the Old Town School, performs autobiographical and entertaining songs and stories, including singalongs. For all ages. All audience members must follow the library's pandemic safety guidance. For information, (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

April 25

Tales for Tots: 9:30 Monday, April 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, ages 0-5 with adult, read, sing, talk and play to build early literacy skills. Registration required; visit the library or call the children's department at (847) 835-5056. Glencoe cardholders have priority for this program. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Northfield Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. . Singing, dancing, and stories for the whole family! Ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or winnetkalibrary.libcal.com For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available April 25, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Time Bounce and Rhyme: 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies, 0-14 months with adult, can join for songs, bounces, stories and more. Grown-ups, get ready to move, rhyme and sing along as you learn fun ways to engage with your little one. Babies must be born on or after April 1, 2021. Older siblings may attend alongside a younger sibling. Registration required; visit the library or call the children's department at (847) 835-5056. Glencoe cardholders have priority for this program. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Messy Mondays: 4 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Drop-in for a messier craft and leave the cleanup to the library. For families. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Math Adventures with Amy Alznauer: 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Award-winning author and mathematician Amy Alznauer will reveal the deep mysteries of math and lead participants in number games and activities. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Maker Appointments: 5:15 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make stickers, design 3D prints, play with Lego WeDo, and more. Book a private appointment with the library's Maker equipment. A staff member will be on hand to show you how to use the equipment. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Take Charge of your Breast Health: 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Dr. Anna B. Katz will talk about types of breast cancer and prevention, diagnostic testing differences, and risk factors. Dr. Katz is a physician with more than 14 years of experience at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. She is board-certified in general surgery, surgical oncology, and breast surgery. All participants must follow the library's pandemic safety guidance. For information, https://skokielibrary.info.

PowerPoint Basics: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25, through Glenview Public Library. Learn how to create simple presentations by adding text, images, and more to your slideshows. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Library. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Virtual Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, April 25. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All levels are welcome. Pour yourself a beverage, gather snacks and settle in at home for online conversation group. RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore or info@AFnorthshore.org. For information, (847) 858-1274.

April 26

Tales for Tots: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, ages 0-5 with adult, read, sing, talk and play to build early literacy skills. Registration required; visit the library or call the children's department at (847) 835-5056. Glencoe cardholders have priority for this program. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an energetic and interactive storytime, complete with stories, songs, and more that are perfect for preschoolers ages 3-5. Tickets will be available April 26, on a first-come, first-served basis, and can be retrieved at the Youth Services Desk. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for your toddler, ages 18 months to 3 years, with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available April 26, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Maker Appointments: 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make stickers, design 3D prints, play with Lego WeDo, and more. Book a private appointment with the library's Maker equipment. A staff member will be on hand to show you how to use the equipment. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Reverse Glass Painting: 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Have you seen the glass painting trend on tiktok? Come learn how to make your own. Aged 10 and older. For information, (847) 446-7220 www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Woodlands Academy Spring Open House: 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart, 760 E. Westleigh Road, Lake Forest. Learn about the transformative educational experience at Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart during its spring open house. Hear from students firsthand, connect with teachers and administrators, and learn about the many exciting clubs and activities offered. Woodlands Academy is an independent Catholic day-and-boarding, college-preparatory school for young women of all faiths grades nine through 12. To register visit woodlandsacademy.org/openhouse. For information, (847) 234-4300 or www.woodlandsacademy.org.

Chinese for Families: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, through Wilmette Public Library. Join on a fascinating journey to learn Mandarin and Chinese culture with native speakers at NeuLingo. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

All About Bunions: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, through North Suburban YMCA. Dr. Paul Goodman, of Illinois Bone & Joint Institute, will discuss the causes, symptoms and treatments of bunions. Free and open to the public. To register for this virtual program go to https://www.ibji.com/virtual-events. For information, contact Pam Racansky at NSYMCAinfo@nsymca.org or (847) 272-7250. Visit www.nsymca.org.

William and Jane Morris and the Arts and Crafts movement: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Art historian Jeff Mishur returns with this beautifully illustrated lecture about the lasting legacy and influence of British home furnishings company Morris & Co. Artist and designer William Morris founded the company in 1861, and it quickly became regarded for its handmade wallpapers, textiles, and furniture. Mishur will discuss how Morris and his collaborators (including his wife Jane Burden Morris) were on a mission to bring beauty to consumers through thoughtful design and anti-industrial production techniques which became known as the Arts and Crafts movement. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tour of the Bahá'í House of Worship: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, through Wilmette Public Library. Celebrate Wilmette's Sesquicentennial by learning about the history of The Bahá'í Temple in Wilmette with a behind-the-scenes tour of the building, gardens, Bahá'í faith and history. For information, (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Your Role in a Litter Free Community: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about the impacts of litter and the role of community members to affect personal, public and policy actions as they pertain to keeping our environments free of trash with the Friends of the Chicago River. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Mystery Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, through Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Last Hack" by Christopher Brookmyre. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

April 27

Bites & Brews Glenveiw: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at The Glen Club, 2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview. Now in its ninth season, Bites & Brews sets the table for 350 friends and neighbors for a delectable evening of conversation, craft beers and fine wine -- and a feast of flavors for every taste bud. $30-$35 For information, (847) 724-0900 or business.glenviewchamber.com.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for songs and stories for your baby, ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available April 27, on a first-come, first-served basis. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org.

News & Views Current Events Discussion Group: Virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, through Highland Park Senior Center. The Highland Park Senior Center invites you to join others for an intimate, intellectual and respectful discussion on local and worldwide current events. Share your thoughts and opinions with this wonderful group, where all opinions are welcome and open for discussion. Program moderator: Skip Jacobs. Free for members of the Highland Park Senior Center. Registration required. For information, (847) 432-4110 or www.cityhpil.com/seniorcenter.

Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for your toddler, ages 18 months to 3-years with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available April 27, on a first-come, first-served basis. www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Recognition Luncheon: 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Sunset Ridge Country Club, 2100 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. 44th annual Recognition Lunch recognizing "The Best" of our communities. Fashion show, silent auction, gift bags. $60. For information, https://wngchamber.com.

BookIt! -- Nonfiction Book Discussion: Virtually at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, through Glenview Public Library. Are you a fan of nonfiction? Do you like biography, memoirs, true crime, political analysis, history, business, self-help and travel or just enjoy nonfiction that reads like a novel? Explore intriguing nonfiction selections with lively group discussion. April's discussion title will be "The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History" by Elizabeth Kolbert. Program presented virtually via Zoom. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with an invitation to join the webinar. Registration required. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Connecting Apple Devices to your TV: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This class will help you find quick and easy ways to connect your iPhone or iPad to your TV. Enjoy streaming movies on your big screen, and display family photos from your iPhone so that everyone can see them. Both wired and wireless solutions will be demonstrated. This is an online course hosted on Zoom. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Craft Hour -- Adults and Teens: 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Drop in the library's Innovation Center for craft hour to explore creative techniques in each session. For information, www.glenviewpl.org.

Journalist Diana Kapp Discusses Her New Book: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall welcomes Diana Kapp as she discusses her new book, "Girls Who Green the World: Thirty-Four Rebel Women Out to Save Our Planet." Kapp will be in conversation with Winnetka native Kaitlin Mogentale, the founder of Pulp Pantry, and one of the amazing women profiled in her book, We recommend this free event to environmentalists ages 12 and up. "Girls Who Green the World" will be for sale, and Kapp will be happy to sign copies. For information, (847) 446-8880 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Illinois Libraries Present Nick Offerman & Jeff Tweedy: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, through the Glencoe Public Library, Northbrook Public Library, Wilmette Public Library and Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join for an evening with actor, humorist, and woodworker Nick Offerman, a native of far Southwest suburban Minooka. Best known for his breakout role as Ron Swanson in the acclaimed series Parks and Recreation, Offerman will discuss his latest book, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside." His hiking buddy, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, will join him in conversation. Advance registration is required. The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering high-quality events. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Find Your Origin: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. In this spoken word workshop with Young Chicago Authors, explore fake origin stories, what they are, and how they work. You will laugh at some, question others, and eventually write your own. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Why You Need A Writing Workshop: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. In honor of Off Campus Writers' Workshop's 75th anniversary anthology "Turning Points," four contributors will speak about how they have benefitted from a supportive writing community at every stage of their writing careers. This event will dive into how aspiring writers can leverage a writing group into published bylines, critique groups, book promotion and professional networking. Attendees will have the chance to learn the anthology process, ask questions and learn how to jump-start a writing career using local resources. Founded in 1946, OCWW meets weekly at the Winnetka Community House and virtually on Zoom. For information, (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Medicare 101: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Get up to speed on what Medicare does and doesn't cover and your potential out-of-pocket exposure. Robin Dawson of the Medicare Solutions Network will discuss supplements, advantage plans, Part D prescription coverage, and cost-saving strategies. This program will take place in the Hammond Room. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.