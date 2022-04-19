Elburn police to host open house on proposal for new, $9.9 million station

The Elburn Police Department currently operates out of village hall. The village expects to ask voters in November for approval to borrow money to fund a new, $9.9 million police station along Anderson Road. Daily Herald File Photo, 2016

Elburn police will hold an open house April 30 for residents to learn about a proposal to build a new police station.

It will be conducted from 10 a.m. to noon at village hall, 301 E. North St.

Tours of the station will be given, and Chief Nick Sikora and several other workers will provide information about the current facility.

The village is sending registered voters a survey next week regarding the proposal. The village board anticipates putting a referendum on the November ballot asking permission to borrow money to pay for a new station. The estimated cost is $9.9 million.

It would be built on village-owned land along Anderson Road south of Keslinger Road. The new building would be about 18,065 square feet, providing the department with 10 times more space than its current quarters in village hall.

The current station does not have holding cells, a secure room in which to question people, or a sally port for vehicles in which detainees arrive. It also doesn't have evidence and weapons storage areas. Much of those are stored off-site, according to a FAQ list posted on the village website.

The department has 10 full-time officers, 10 part-time officers, two clerks and two part-time community service officers.

If you have questions prior to the open house, or if you want to schedule a presentation for a group, call Sikora at (630) 365-5070 or email him at policechief@elburn.il.us.

Photos of the current station's interior are available through a link on the village's website, elburn.il.us.