'It's the science nerd in me': Lisle teacher the only one in Illinois selected for NASA program

St. Joan of Arc junior high school teacher Tanya Anderson was the only teacher from Illinois selected for a NASA astronomy program. Courtesy of St. Joan of Arc school

One of the reasons Tanya Anderson became a teacher was to tap into her love of science.

Now she'll get to fulfill a dream.

Anderson, a junior high school science teacher for 14 years at St. Joan of Arc School in Lisle, has been selected as a 2022 NASA Airborne Astronomy Ambassador. She's one of only 24 teachers in 13 states chosen for the program and the lone teacher from Illinois.

The goal of the program is to expand Anderson's knowledge of astronomy and pass along that knowledge to her students to enhance science, technology, engineering and math engagement.

Shocked that she received the honor, Anderson can't wait to dive in.

"I was never confident about it but always hopeful," Anderson said. "It was one of those things where I knew I was putting everything I had into the application. I was just kind of crossing my fingers and saying a prayer that it was going to be good enough to be what they were looking for."

Anderson still doesn't know when or where she'll be participating. But at some point next school year, she'll head to the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy in California or the Infrared Telescope Facility in Hawaii for a weeklong STEM immersion experience.

As much as she'd love a trip to Hawaii, Anderson has longed to visit the California facility, known as SOFIA. It's a flying observatory that allows astronomers to study the solar system to an extent well beyond the capabilities of ground-based telescopes.

"Very few people actually get to fly on SOFIA," she said. "It's the science nerd in me that makes me want to do it. It would be an amazing experience."

Anderson started in the software industry but earned her master's degree to become a teacher. She took a science position at St. Joan of Arc when her children attended school there.

During the last 14 years, she's transferred her love of science and astronomy to her students. In addition to being part of other professional development opportunities with NASA, Anderson also helped St. Joan of Arc develop its science curriculum.

In preparation for her upcoming adventure, Anderson has attended Zoom training sessions to become familiar with the equipment. In June, she'll visit Denver for hands-on training and learn how to implement what she learns in the classroom.

Anderson should know by the fall whether she's headed to California or Hawaii.

"This program is going to give me new resources and new ways to teach some of the information that isn't always the most exciting," she said. "The kids need to know about the real-world science out there and how important it is."