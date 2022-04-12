Popcorn, peanuts and ... pretzel-wrapped brats? White Sox make notable additions to concessions lineup

The Wintrust Scout Lounge received a complete renovation and will welcome back fans during today's White Sox home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

Known for its food, Guaranteed Rate Field will debut all sorts of new menu items at today's Sox home opener. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

A pretzel-wrapped brat?

Chicago White Sox fans had better be ready for a tasty season at the ballpark.

It all starts with today's home opener at Guaranteed Rate Field -- the first home opener since 2019 with no restrictions on the number of fans in attendance. The White Sox, who started the season by winning two of three games in Detroit, face the Seattle Mariners, with the first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m.

Whether you're hungry for a new menu item or craving a classic, White Sox Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer Brooks Boyer believes there's something for everyone -- something, of course, in addition to a talented team that aims to vie for a World Series title.

"Our fans have been looking forward to seeing this team for a long time," Boyer said. "And from the tailgating to the typical Opening Day ceremonies with a large crowd, it's also about getting back to your favorite hot dog stands and all of that.

"All the different things we do put us in a perfect position to welcome our fans back."

Did we mention the pretzel-wrapped bratwurst? It's one of the many new items at the concession stands bursting with temptation. Also high on the "interesting" meter is the horchata churro milkshake.

While we're talking sweets, another newcomer is Rainbow Cone, which opened its first ice cream shop almost 100 years ago about 10 miles south of the stadium.

For those still wanting the standard concession stand fare, don't worry: You'll still find hot dogs and nachos in a helmet.

And Guaranteed Rate Field remains the home of 75 different brands of beer, many of which can be found in the Leinenkugel's Craft Lodge.

Boyer encourages fans to download the MLB Ballpark app, where menus and online ordering are available. Select items even can be delivered to seats.

"You're always trying to maintain that reputation of having great food," Boyer said. "Beer and hot dogs drive ballparks, but we always want to be offering something new."

Visitors to the Wintrust Scout Lounge, accessible to fans purchasing premium tickets behind home plate, will enjoy a fully renovated area under the stands behind the first-base dugout.

Fans with scout tickets have been feasting in an auxiliary clubhouse since 2020, but now they'll enjoy a spread-out venue with seating for about 275.

"You create your own experience when you're here," Boyer said.

"You could come here 80 different times and have 80 different combinations of food you can eat or beer you can drink. You'll find great food and drink wherever you go here."