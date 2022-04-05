Hunter Foundry Machinery Corp names new president

Jason Pribyl in his Road To Indy USF Juniors race car at Homestead Miami Raceway in January. Courtesy of Steve Pribyl

• Peter J. Li was named president of Schaumburg-based Hunter Foundry Machinery Corporation. Li is the third president of the corporation, which is a leader in matchplate molding and sand casting technology.

Li joined Hunter in May 1996, as a sales engineer. He was promoted to regional sales manager Asia Pacific in 1998 and in 2016, he was promoted to managing director, international. In 2000, he became general manager of Hunter Shanghai.

In naming Li the new president of Hunter, Bill Hunter, chairman of the board, commented, "Peter is exceptionally qualified for this position and we know he will lead Hunter into a bright and prosperous future. We have a great team of people at Hunter and, under Peter's leadership, I am certain the company will move forward in a positive direction."

Li graduated from Shanghai Jiaotong University with a bachelor's degree in foundry engineering. He then obtained a master's degree in mechanical engineering at Oklahoma State University and spent three years in the Ph.D. Metallurgical Program at the University of Alabama.

Before joining Hunter, Li worked for Presto Castings as a metallurgist in Phoenix, Arizona.

• Glenview native Jason Pribyl has join the USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires series for 2022 with IGY6 Motorsports out of Indianapolis, Ind.

An accomplished karter, Pribyl, 16, is coming off his 2021 SCCA Northern Conference Formula Enterprise 2 Championship and will make his Road to Indy debut when the series kicks off on April 21-24 at Ozarks International Raceway.

"It is an exciting new chapter in my career and I look forward to working with USF Juniors and the IGY6 Motorsports program. I'm excited to prove my skills in the next level of racing and I'm confident that this is the place to do it," said Pribyl.

Pribyl spent the 2021 season racing both cars and karts. In addition to the Formula Enterprise 2 championship, he finished 10th at the SCCA National Runoffs on the Indy road course and campaigned a Spec Miata in two 50-lap endurance races.

Pribyl has raced sprint karts since he was 6, and at 7 years old was racing on road tracks such as the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Summit Point, National Corvette Museum and Pittsburgh International Race Complex.

The inaugural USF Juniors season will see a slate of 16 races over six event weekends, with drivers competing for a scholarship package valued at over $221,000 to help the champion advance to the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship -- the first rung on the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires ladder.

• Tom Lynch, Cook County's chief information officer (CIO), was named to the 2022 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers list by Government Technology Magazine.

Featured in Government Technology's April/May issue, this year's roster of honorees includes county CIOs and agency leaders, state CISOs and diversity advocates, and technologists working behind the scenes to keep the public sector running, who are all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country.

"Cook County's Bureau of Technology has made great strides under Lynch's leadership with major modernization projects such as the Integrated Tax Processing System and employee-focused innovative projects like the new Learning Management System," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said. "I am grateful for his leadership and service to the county."

• Submit 'Neighbors in the News' items to ntwohey@dailyherald.com.