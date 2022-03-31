 

Boys gymnastics: Glenbrook North vaults past Glenbrook South 131.60 to 124.30

  • Glenbrook North's Kian Sullivan competes on still rings Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook North's Kian Sullivan competes on still rings Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Drew Mutchnik competes on pommel horse Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook North's Drew Mutchnik competes on pommel horse Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Drew Mutchnik celebrates his performance on still rings Tuesday in Glenview. He placed second in the event with a score of 8.40.

    Glenbrook North's Drew Mutchnik celebrates his performance on still rings Tuesday in Glenview. He placed second in the event with a score of 8.40. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Jack Jones competes on still rings Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's Jack Jones competes on still rings Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Xander Hwang competes on still rings Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's Xander Hwang competes on still rings Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Kian Sullivan competes on floor exercise Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook North's Kian Sullivan competes on floor exercise Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook North's Michael Glowacki celebrates his performance on floor exercise Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook North's Michael Glowacki celebrates his performance on floor exercise Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Leigh Enesio competes on pommel horse Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's Leigh Enesio competes on pommel horse Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Arnold Park competes on pommel horse Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's Arnold Park competes on pommel horse Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbrook South's Lucas Smalec competes on floor exercise Tuesday in Glenview.

    Glenbrook South's Lucas Smalec competes on floor exercise Tuesday in Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
By Joe Lewnard
jlewnard@dailyherald.com
 
 
Posted3/31/2022 9:00 AM

Glenbrook North won 131.60 to Glenbrook South's 124.30 during Tuesday's boys gymnastics meet in Glenview.

