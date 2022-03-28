Mount Prospect teens shot water beads at pedestrian, police say
Updated 3/28/2022 6:30 PM
Two Mount Prospect teens were arrested for shooting a pedestrian with water bead guns from a moving vehicle last Wednesday, Mount Prospect police said Monday.
