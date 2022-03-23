Schaumburg considers delay of land donation for village facility on former Motorola site

Schaumburg officials next month are expected to formally defer for two years the village's receipt of 5.2 acres containing two former Motorola Solutions buildings at the western end of the Veridian development, at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

A Schaumburg committee has recommended deferring for two years the village's receipt of a 5.2-acre property at the western end of the Veridian development. The land now includes two former Motorola Solutions buildings, including the credit union where Verdian's developer is making its temporary headquarters. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer

Schaumburg officials already are developing the first phase of the 12-acre 90 North Park in the 225-acre Veridian development on the former Motorola Solutions campus but could defer for two years the receipt of an additional 5.2 acres for a future municipal facility.

The land at the western end of the development is occupied by two former Motorola buildings, including the onetime credit union at 2250 Progress Parkway. That is now being used as the on-site headquarters of Verdian developer UrbanStreet Group.

The plan had been for the village to receive the land from UrbanStreet Group at the end of 2022, but a newly recommended change would push that out to the end of 2024.

UrbanStreet Group expects to move its offices to the mixed-use development known as The District once it's built at the east end of Veridian, which sits at the southwest corner of Algonquin and Meacham roads.

But that construction has not yet begun, and the village has yet to decide how it would use the donated 5.2 acres.

Because Veridian is expected to be such a dense addition to the village, it was felt there should be a further municipal presence there, Schaumburg Economic Development Director Matt Frank said. But what form that would take has still not been discussed in detail, he added.

In fact, there remains a question of whether the existing buildings would be reused for some sort of village facility.

When the deal was first made, there was not a strong opinion of where the village's site ought to be, said Schaumburg Trustee George Dunham, who chairs the committee that recommended the delay this week.

The full village board will vote April 12 on whether to make the change of plan official.