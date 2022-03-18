Cary man accused of harassing teen at Lake in the Hill swim school

A 21-year-old Cary man pleaded not guilty this week to charges he made harassing and inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old girl at the Bear Paddle swim school in Lake in the Hills.

Daniel Flores, of the 100 block of Ann Street, is charged with five counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony unlawful restraint, four counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual abuse and six counts of misdemeanor battery.

Flores is accused of "knowingly (making) physical contact of an insulting nature with (a) 16-year-old," according to the criminal complaint filed at the McHenry County courthouse. The charges allege that he "grabbed," "touched" or "grasped" the minor inappropriately multiple times on separate occasions during September, according to the amended indictment.

On one occasion, Flores is accused of trapping the girl in a shower stall, according to the amended indictment.

On another date, he caused a torpedo-shaped pool toy to make contact "in a harassing nature" with the minor's backside and "forcefully" rub her leg, according to the complaint and amended indictment.

Should he be convicted on the most serious felony charge, Flores could be sentenced to two to five years in prison. If convicted of the misdemeanors, he could be sentenced to less than a year in jail or periodic imprisonment, up to two years of probation or conditional discharge.

Attempts to reach the swim school's headquarters in Minnesota were unsuccessful.

Flores, whose attorney, Matthew Haiduk, declined to comment, is due back in court Tuesday.