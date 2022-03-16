District 204 high school students seek more sway with school board

Students from Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley high schools are seeking greater representation with the Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board. Daily Herald file photo

Students from the three high schools in Indian Prairie Unit District 204 are pushing for greater representation on the school board, an idea that has the strong support of numerous board members.

A proposal introduced at Monday's board meeting by Metea Valley senior Neha Tokala and Waubonsie Valley senior Aayush Gupta would create a committee of students, board members and administrators to provide student input on policy decisions.

The suggestion has been years in the making. It even came up during a student forum for last year's school board election. The aim is to bring student issues directly to board members.

"Over the course of the last two years, there have been many important decisions that affect students," Gupta said. "But too often, student voice is not considered."

Up until now, Gupta said, the only way for students to communicate with board members was during public comments at meetings, principal advisory councils and emails. A committee would allow students to weigh in on significant issues like the recent decisions on mask mandates and the redrawing of enrollment boundaries in District 204.

Under the proposal, there would be nine committee members, including six students, an assistant superintendent and two board members. One junior and one senior from Metea Valley, Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley would be elected to the position by fellow students.

There would be two meetings a month, one only for students and the other with the entire committee.

"This time will be primarily spent toward discussing important district events from school board meetings and workshopping new ideas to introduce to the school board," Tokala said.

Student representatives from the high schools currently deliver presentations at school board meetings. But they are mainly designed to provide updates on student achievements in sports and activities.

"You are filling a missing piece here," board member Allison Fosdick said. "We're all here for the students. So having an opportunity to create a platform to make sure that we're including student voice and that we're hearing student voice, I think, is critical."

District officials took no action on the proposal Monday and did not indicate what the next steps would be for the proposal.

