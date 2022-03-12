Lettow selected for District 57 school board

Chris Lettow has been selected to fill an opening on the Mount Prospect District 57 school board, officials announced.

The district received multiple applications and conducted interviews over the course of two evenings. The board ultimately decided on Lettow because of his enthusiasm and strong knowledge of the district, Superintendent Mary Gorr wrote in a letter to district families.

"We welcome him and thank him for his willingness to serve the community in this important capacity," Gorr said.

Lettow replaces Kevin Bull, who resigned from the board because of an out-of-state move. Lettow will serve until April 2023 when the seat will be up for election as a two-year term.

Lettow, his wife and children attended District 57 schools. He will be sworn in at the March 17 board meeting.