 

Chicago man charged with threatening state Rep. Deb Conroy

Updated 3/12/2022 2:53 PM

A 59-year-old Chicago man has been charged with threatening State Rep. Deb Conroy, a Villa Park Democrat.

Cort Chubko, of the 6200 block of South Whipple Street, faces one count of threatening a public official and one count of intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000 during a Saturday morning court hearing. His next court appearance is April 4.

 

Chubko is accused of posting threatening messages on Conroy's Facebook page on Feb. 4 and Feb. 12. The posted comments allegedly included Chubko writing, "You know how I respond to fear Conroy? I move a little lever from SAFE to FIRE."

Chubko was taken into custody Friday afternoon from his residence without incident, authorities said.

"For government to function properly, public officials must be allowed to perform their jobs without having to worry about retribution or fear for their personal safety," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

