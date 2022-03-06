The Week That Was: Old Wheaton Bowl site to be sold, murder charge in Streamwood road rage case

A group of Wheaton business owners opened Wheaton Bowl, shown at right in 1952. Soon the site will be razed, upon a sale to a gas station developer. Courtesy of Wheaton Bowl

Nearly three years after Wheaton Bowl closed its doors, the owners have a contract to sell the site to a developer that wants to replace the shuttered bowling alley with a Thorntons gas station and car wash. There's already a gas station at the same intersection of Gary Avenue and Geneva Road.

A confrontation Sunday that left one Streamwood man dead and another jailed on a charge of first-degree murder began with a minor traffic dispute over a perceived rude act, according to a narrative laid out Wednesday in a Cook County courtroom. Jonathan Mejia, 18, appeared in court for the first time Wednesday since his arrest on murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges stemming from the fatal shooting of Scott Mattison.

Culver's plans to build a restaurant in Batavia, near the Menard's home-improvement store off Randall Road. Aldermen Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a conditional-use permit.

Longtime Lakemoor Mayor Ryan "Todd" Weihofen recently resigned his elected post and took the job of full-time village administrator after the exit of two top administrators. Weihofen, elected in 2009, was serving his fourth term as mayor.

Mount Prospect officials rolled out an ambitious agenda Tuesday for its use of federal American Rescue Plan funds, including money to help a long-awaited downtown grocery store open its doors and to establish a second source of Lake Michigan water. The village is receiving a little more than $7 million from the coronavirus relief package.

Naperville City Council members narrowly rejected creating regulations for mobile food vendors in the city, ending months of debate and allowing food trucks to continue operating without permits. The 5-4 vote at Tuesday's meeting agreed with staff recommendations, although council members were presented with a variety of options that included vendors paying the city for permits.

To draw attention to the shortage of substitute teachers while helping plug the holes herself, Indian Prairie Unit District 204 board President Laurie Donahue announced at Monday's meeting her intention to become a substitute teacher in the state's fourth-largest district