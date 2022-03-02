Culver's restaurant likely coming to Randall Road in Batavia

Culver's plans to build a restaurant in Batavia, near the Menard's home-improvement store off Randall Road.

Aldermen Tuesday gave preliminary approval to a conditional-use permit at a committee-of-the-whole meeting. They will take a binding vote at the regular city council meeting Monday.

The restaurant will be on the western edge of the shopping center. It will include a drive-through.

Misuka Burger LLC will own the Batavia franchise. Michael Smith, one of the three owners of Misuka, said the company also owns a Culver's in Skokie. And his two partners own six other Culver's locations, he said.

"We're really excited to be in Batavia," Smith said.

The nearest Culver's is on Route 31 in North Aurora. There are also Culver's restaurants on Route 47 in Sugar Grove, Randall Road in St. Charles and Route 59 in Warrenville.

Known for its frozen custard and ButterBurgers, the Wisconsin-based chain has more than 750 restaurants in 25 states, according to its website.

Alderman Nick Cerone joked that Smith should have brought samples to the committee meeting. Alderman Alan Wolff quipped "Unfortunately, I'll probably be there too much."

The shopping center has a Steak 'n' Shake restaurant. There is also an empty building that most recently housed the Crabby Boil restaurant, which closed in December.

A block to the south, construction is proceeding on a Starbucks coffee store and a Chipotle restaurant.