Lakemoor mayor resigns, gets hired on as village administrator to preserve development momentum

Lakemoor village hall, completed in 2017, was among the village initiatives to attract development and improve its small town image. Mick Zawislak/staff photographer

Ryan "Todd" Weihofen recently resigned his longtime elected post as mayor an has been hired on as village administrator. Courtesy of village of Lakemoor

Longtime Lakemoor Mayor Ryan "Todd" Weihofen recently resigned his elected post and changed roles following the exit of two top administrators.

Weihofen, elected in 2009, was serving his fourth term as mayor. He's now the full-time village administrator following actions taken Friday evening during a special village board meeting.

After Weihofen resigned, veteran village Trustee Colin McIntyre was installed as acting mayor until the next general election in April 2023. McIntyre, with the consent and approval of the village board, appointed Weihofen as village administrator effective immediately.

The move is calculated to prevent impacts to services or loss of development momentum due to recent resignations, Weihofen said.

"It made the most sense," said Weihofen. "Right now, this is what's best for the citizens of Lakemoor. I loved being mayor."

Weihofen now has a 3-year contract at about the same $134,000 annual salary former administrator David Alarcon was getting.

During his tenure, Weihofen has been hands-on with village officials working to attract development and change a sleepy small town image.

Alarcon and Matt Dabrowski, former director of community and economic development, were key staffers leading those efforts.

Alarcon resigned after 12 years on Dec. 31 and left for the same position in Winthrop Harbor. Dabrowski was named interim village administrator.

"We'll be looking for a replacement" for Alarcon, Weihofen said at the time. "With the staff we have, we don't have to jump."

However, Dabrowski abruptly resigned last week. Weihofen declined to provide details of Dabrowski's departure.

Dabrowski was a village trustee in 2013 when the new position was created. He had been a development planner for 14 years in Arlington Heights and accepted the position in Lakemoor, which wasn't advertised. He started in August 2013.

During Alarcon and Dabrowski's time in Lakemoor, the village rebranded itself as a pro-business community and a destination for development because of high traffic volume, multiple available sites for large and small-scale development, new housing and demand for retail stores and restaurants.

"It's the same mission," Weihofen said.

The centerpiece of the effort was the landing of Woodman's Food Market as anchor of Lakemoor Commons shopping center at routes 12 and 120. Woodman's opened in September 2019 but was the only open business until Buona debuted last week.

Starbucks is scheduled to open Thursday, to be followed by Chipotle on March 29. Several other businesses are in the works at Lakemoor Commons.

A committee of the whole meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at village hall, 28581 Route 120, includes a closed session to discuss "employee personnel issues."