District 214 Robot Rumble a smashing good time
Teens from Northwest Suburban High School District 214 came together in a darkened gymnasium in the back of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights Saturday to destroy their competition.
The robots battled each other under colored spotlights in a plexiglass ring, while the teens controlling them stood outside the ring. There were 38 teams from 14 different schools, all hoping to bring home the top spot.
Fifteen-year-old Marcel Grzesik of Prospect High School and his team gave it their best shot as parents and fans cheered along.
The Robot Rumble is a regional robotics competition, during which robots fight one another until one can no longer function or until two minutes has elapsed.
A panel of three judges determine the winner based on aggressiveness, as well as damage inflicted and incurred on the robots.