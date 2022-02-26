 

District 214 Robot Rumble a smashing good time

  • Marcel Grzesik, 15, of Prospect High School, center, with blue shirt, controls his team's robot during District 214 Robot Rumble Saturday at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

  • Strong lights fill the plexiglass ring as operators attempt to crush their opponents during the District 214 Robot Rumble Saturday at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights.

Teens from Northwest Suburban High School District 214 came together in a darkened gymnasium in the back of John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights Saturday to destroy their competition.

The robots battled each other under colored spotlights in a plexiglass ring, while the teens controlling them stood outside the ring. There were 38 teams from 14 different schools, all hoping to bring home the top spot.

 

Fifteen-year-old Marcel Grzesik of Prospect High School and his team gave it their best shot as parents and fans cheered along.

The Robot Rumble is a regional robotics competition, during which robots fight one another until one can no longer function or until two minutes has elapsed.

A panel of three judges determine the winner based on aggressiveness, as well as damage inflicted and incurred on the robots.

