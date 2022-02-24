'It's just devastating': Suburbanites with ties to Ukraine react to Russia's attack

Schaumburg resident Serghei Iaseniuk's 4-year-old son, Nicholas, is in Ukraine with his grandparents. The family was trying to flee to Poland on Thursday. Courtesy of Serghei Iaseniuk

A woman reacts as she waits for a train trying to leave Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa, as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

Schaumburg resident Serghei Iaseniuk's 4-year-old son, Nicholas, is in Ukraine with his grandmother, shown here, and grandfather. The family was trying to flee to Poland on Thursday. Courtesy of Serghei Iaseniuk

Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine has drawn rebukes from suburbanites with ties to the region -- but also concern for people in the embattled nation.

"It's just devastating," said John Jaresko, parish president at St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Bloomingdale. "I feel like this is a bad dream -- a nightmare I can't wake up from."

Jaresko said he spoke by phone Thursday with the head of the orthodox church in Ukraine, and the situation is dire.

"He's in hiding," said Jaresko, of Bloomingdale. "He's got a target on his back and he can't get out because everything is blocked. We feel helpless."

Jaresko said the attack is an assault on democracy.

"This is all part of the (former) Soviet playbook," he said. "They've bombed power plants and airports. They're going to try and block people from getting out and make them all pay with their lives. It's just unconscionable."

Schaumburg resident Serghei Iaseniuk and his wife, Anna Kasminska, are worried about family living in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

The couple's 4-year-old son, Nicholas, is there with Anna's parents, who are Ukrainian, so he can receive speech therapy at a center for children with disabilities.

Iaseniuk, who is from Moldova, said his in-laws called Wednesday after the attack started and they heard explosions.

"They got scared, they started panicking," Iaseniuk said.

Iaseniuk's in-laws had emergency bags already packed in case Russia attacked. They were trying to drive hundreds of miles to Poland to escape the violence, but Iaseniuk didn't know if they've reached safety.

"It's hard for me to keep in touch with them," he said. "They're having problems with the internet."

Iaseniuk was puzzled by Russia's military assault on the Kyiv area.

"It's unacceptable," he said. "It's 2022 -- no one does it like this anymore."