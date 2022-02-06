The Week That Was: Districts blasted for keeping schools open in storm, Arlington Hts. shooting

The walk is cleared Wednesday at Metea Valley High School in Aurora as the school stayed open during the big snowstorm. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Several school districts came under fire from parents and students for remaining open during the snowstorm in the middle of last week. Two of the area's larger districts hit hardest by the snow -- Naperville Unit District 203 and Indian Prairie Unit District 204 -- remained open, as did Elgin Area School District U-46, Wheaton Warrenville Unit District 200 and Lisle Unit District 202. Tweets from superintendents were met by hundreds of angry responses, some calling for firings.

Arlington Heights police said a shooting Monday night at the Stonebridge Apartments was an isolated event and the victim was targeted, but they declined to indicate whether they've identified a suspect or person of interest.

After winning the chance to compete for the season championship by winning an episode of "Chopped," Arlington Heights chef Grace Goudie was eliminated in the second round of Tuesday night's season finale.

Hawthorn Woods again will be asking voters to fund a road repair and maintenance program. The village plans to place a referendum question on the June 28 primary ballot seeking a single, villagewide tax for roadwork.

A jury found Brian Peck guilty Tuesday on murder charges for killing and dismembering his mother in her Elgin townhouse in 2017. The verdict came after impassioned closing arguments and about 2½ hours of deliberations.

Calling the abduction and hostage-taking of Lombard native Mark Frerichs "an act of particular cruelty and cowardice," President Joe Biden on Sunday demanded the Taliban release the Navy veteran from his two years of captivity in Afghanistan.

Naperville City Council members this week agreed to provide $69,155 to help pay for the second annual Naper Pride Fest, reversing a reduced allocation.