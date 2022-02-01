Arlington Heights chef still motivated after 'Chopped' loss

"Chopped" contestant Grace Goudie is the executive chef at Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights. She was eliminated in the second round of Tuesday night's season finale. Courtesy of the Food Network

Arlington Heights chef Grace Goudie was eliminated in the second round of Tuesday night's season finale of "Chopped."

Goudie won the chance to compete in the final during a preliminary challenge episode that aired on Jan. 10.

"I was really reluctant to do ('Chopped')," said Goudie. "But it was since I was a young kid a dream of mine to be on the Food Network. So I decided to take the opportunity and take it with pride."

Goudie is executive chef of the popular breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant Scratchboard Kitchen at 5 W. Campbell St. in Arlington Heights.

She attended the Culinary Institute in Napa, Calif, then worked at multiple California restaurants, including The French Laundry, before returning to the Chicago area.

Goudie was one of four chefs returning to compete in the finale of the show's "Casino Royale" tournament. Chefs were allowed to "reroll" provided ingredients for a random ingredient using dice.

Chefs also were allowed to roll dice to increase or decrease the $25,000 grand prize. The prize had grown to $40,000 by the episode's end.

In the first round, Goudie made a chirashi ceviche with green pepper tea and a peach vodka ponzu sauce that impressed the three judges and carried her to the second round.

When judges asked Goudie why she chose to compete, Goudie said that it was at the urging of her mother, Teri, who is battling lymphoma.

In the second round, a lucky roll allowed Goudie to exchange her vegan lobster for a mushroom ravioli, which she used in a lamb schnitzel with a fuzzy squash salad. While the judges enjoyed the dish, Goudie was chopped.

The $40,000 grand prize and title of "Chopped" grand champion were awarded to Seattle chef Kaleena Bliss.

"In the end it was a super-positive experience," said Goudie. "Even though I didn't win the grand championship, I am a 'Chopped' champion, which I am incredibly proud of."