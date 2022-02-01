Police: Shooting at Arlington Heights apartments 'isolated' event

Arlington Heights police said a shooting Monday night at an apartment complex was an isolated event and the victim was targeted, but they declined to indicate whether they've identified a suspect or person of interest.

Authorities said the man was shot at 7:25 p.m. Monday in one of the buildings of the Stonebridge Apartments, 400 W. Rand Road.

Deputy Police Chief Joseph Pinnello said officers found the victim in a first-floor lobby with gunshot wounds to his leg and lower torso. Pinnello confirmed 911 callers reported hearing shots on the fourth floor of the building, but exactly where the shooting took place or who it involved wasn't disclosed, amid the active police investigation.

"We don't believe there's any threat to anybody residing at that location," Pinnello said Tuesday. "It was isolated to an individual, not necessarily a location."

After officers applied a tourniquet to the victim, paramedics took him to a hospital rated as a level one trauma center, where he remained in critical condition.

Police investigators still hadn't interviewed the victim as of Tuesday afternoon because of his condition and ongoing treatment, Pinnello said.

Due to privacy and the ongoing investigation, police didn't release any other information about the victim, such as age and residence.

Police said updates will be announced as information becomes available.

"Just because of our ability to speak to all witnesses and the victim, it's going to take a bit, and I can't put an exact timeline on that," Pinnello said. "Obviously (it depends) on how we get ahold of people and how our victim is progressing."