Suburban Skyview: American mastodon replica stands tall at Lakewood Forest Preserve

A replica of an American mastodon stands near the former Lake County Discovery Museum in Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

It's been more than 10,000 years since an American mastodon walked the land in Lake County.

Mastodons grew to 10 feet tall at the shoulders and fossils have been found in North and Central America.

Visitors of the Lakewood Forest Preserve near Wauconda still have a chance to get a look at a life-size fiberglass replica of a mastodon.

Placed in 2000 just outside of the former Lake County Discovery Museum, the mastodon can be accessed by taking a short trail walk south of the main parking lot off Route 176.

The buildings housing the museum are no longer there, but the museum now operates in the forest preserve's corporate headquarters in Libertyville as the Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County.

Preserve officials say the mastodon is in need of repairs and painting. The statue could be incorporated into a future children's nature-based playground built on the site of the former Lakewood archives building once funds become available.

Until then, the Dunn Museum offers a hands-on Mighty Mastodons program for groups of children age 4 through second grade. Reservations can be made by calling (847) 968-3400.

