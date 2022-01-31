Schaumburg man accused of plunging car into Fox River misses court hearing

Authorities say Jarrail Ford-Gresham plunged a 2007 Mercedes-Benz into the Fox River while fleeing police in September 2020. Alex Vucha/Shaw Media

A $40,000 warrant was issued for the arrest of a Schaumburg man who did not appear in court on Monday, where he was set to enter into a plea on charges related to driving into the Fox River during a police chase.

During an attempted traffic stop about 11:40 p.m. Sept. 9, 2020, Jarrail Ford-Gresham, 32, fled from Fox River Grove police "at a high rate of speed," Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said.

Ford-Gresham was driving 2007 Mercedes-Benz northwest along Lincoln Avenue when he crossed the intersection at North River Road, sideswiped a parked Honda Odyssey minivan, a ire pit, patio furniture, a gazebo and a deck before plunging into the Fox River on the 400 block of North River Road, according to court records and Covelli.

Police found a Glock pistol inside the vehicle, according to the indictment filed in McHenry County.

Fox River Grove and local fire departments conducted a large-scale search and rescue operation. However, the driver was helped to shore by a kayaker, Covelli said, adding the vehicle Ford-Gresham was driving did not belong to him.

Ford-Gresham suffered minor injuries.

He is charged with aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to property, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, according to indictment.

In court on Monday, Assistant State's Attorney Ashur Youash said the state was rescinding its plea deal, the terms of which he did not provide.

Ford-Gresham was convicted of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer on March 24, 2017, in Winnebago County. He also has criminal convictions for promoting prostitution in Will County in 2018 and residential burglary in Cook County in 2007.