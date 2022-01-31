Attempted murder charge dropped, but Ingleside woman indicted on other counts

Officials dropped an attempted murder charge initially levied against an Ingleside woman accused of stabbing a 32-year-old Round Lake Beach man during a fight in December.

On Wednesday, a grand jury indicted Kylie Fecht on two counts of felony aggravated battery, one count of felony mob action, and two counts of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Prosecutor Stephen Scheller said Monday that the Lake County state's attorney's office didn't believe there was enough evidence to suggest Fecht wanted to kill the man, but there was evidence she wanted to hurt him.

Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee said Monday the fight started about 6 p.m. Dec. 3 when the Round Lake Beach man arrived at a home on the 500 block of Lincoln Avenue in Ingleside, an area covered by Fox Lake police.

Lee said the man had dated Fecht and was there to pick up property he'd left at her place.

After the man arrived, he saw Ryan Fecht, Kylie's ex-husband, and the two began fighting. Soon after, Kylie stabbed the victim twice, including near his neck, Lee said.

Before police arrived, the Fechts retreated into the home, and, Lee said, officers could hear the couple barricading the door.

Lee said that rather than have officers break down the door and risk anyone getting hurt, he had them create a perimeter around the home and wait until they could get a search warrant.

Once the search warrant was obtained, police spoke to the Fechts through a megaphone.

"They looked out the window and saw every cop in the world and decided to give up," Lee said.

Once the Fechts left the home, officers used a drone to search the place to make sure it was cleared before entering, Lee.

The stabbing victim was treated for serious but not life-threatening injuries at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, police said.

Kylie Fecht's bail was set at $750,000, and on Dec. 17 she posted $75,000 in cash to leave jail while her trial is pending, Lake County sheriff's office Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said Monday.

Kylie Fecht is next due in court Feb. 14.

Ryan Fecht is charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery and one count of felony mob action, court records show. He remains in Lake County jail on $250,000 bail, which means he would need to post $25,000 to be released while his trial is pending.

Ryan Fecht is set to appear in court Friday.