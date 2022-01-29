Norge's 117th ski jump tournament off to a flying start

Cindy Estep of Fox River Grove shares a laugh with others as they watch Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

Youngsters wait their turn on the small hill Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

From left, Ann Rombach and husband Chris Rombach of Glenview along with Sylwia Gladysz of Bartlett cheer as jumpers compete in the U14 division on the 40-meter hill Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

Eva Minotto of the Steamboat team glides on the 40-meter hill in the U14 division Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

Owen Trimble of the Norge team comes in for a landing in the U14 division on the 40-meter hill Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

Austin Johnson of the Steamboat team soars in the U14 division on the 40-meter hill Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

The Norge Ski Club's 117th annual Winter Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove kicked off Saturday with a youth competition.

After a limit of 1,000 people last year, organizers said they expect 6,000 to 8,000 spectators to descend on the village over Saturday and Sunday.

"We're very excited to have them back," said Charlie Sedivec, who handles publicity for the club and has long served as the announcer of the tournament. "And I think people are excited to be back. Everybody wants to do something where they can have fun outside."

Junior jumpers, ranging in age from 5 to 17, competed Saturday on several small hills and the 70-meter ski jump, the tallest at the event. Sedivec said 106 junior jumpers were registered.

Ariya Sault launches on the small hill in the U8 division Saturday at the Norge Ski Club's 117th Annual Ski Jump Tournament in Fox River Grove. - Patrick Kunzer for Shaw

On Sunday, spectators will watch the professional competition on the 70-meter hill. About 40 ski jumpers are expected to compete, including club member and 2018 Olympian Michael Glasder of Cary.

Club members Kevin Bickner of Wauconda, Casey Larson of Barrington and Patrick Gasienica of Cary won't make it due to a prior engagement. All three are traveling to Beijing to compete as part of the 2022 Olympic team.

Gates will open at 11 a.m., and jumping will happen from noon to 4 p.m.

Admission at the gate is $20. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 online and at numerous area merchants, including Jewel locations in Fox River Grove and Cary, and Ace Hardware in Fox River Grove.