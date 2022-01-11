Indian Prairie Unit District 204 approves major redrawing of boundaries

The Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board unanimously approved a boundary redrawing plan that will help balance the enrollment of the district's three high schools, including Waubonsie Valley High School. Daily Herald file photo

After months of meetings and emotional debate throughout the community, the Indian Prairie Unit District 204 school board Monday unanimously approved its first major redrawing of enrollment boundaries since 2009.

District officials believe the plan -- developed under the guidance of consultant RSP and Associates over the course of eight boundary committee meetings and three community forums -- meets the major goals to balance the enrollment of the district's three high schools at about 2,700 students apiece while having an impact on the fewest number of students.

The proposal will go into effect in the 2022-23 school year. It will include a "grandfathering" procedure, also approved at Monday's meeting, where rising fifth-graders can stay at their current elementary schools, rising seventh- and eighth-graders can stay at their middle schools, and rising sophomores, juniors and seniors can stay at their current high schools.

Officials entered the process in April knowing they couldn't make everyone happy, and at Monday's board meeting dozens of residents from the Ashwood Park subdivision showed up and more than 20 spoke during public comments to protest a late change that shifted their students from feeding into Neuqua Valley High School to feeding into Waubonsie Valley High School.

Despite many community members remaining upset with the changes, officials were able to reduce the number of impacted students from about 3,100 in December to about 2,700 in the approved proposal. They also reduced the number of elementary schools where students separate into different middle schools from eight to six, and the number of split middle schools to two.

"There is no perfect answer ... that solves all the issues while addressing all the concerns," Board President Laurie Donahue said. "I recognize some people are deeply disappointed with the plan."