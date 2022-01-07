Glenview police: Private school teacher from Schaumburg was having inappropriate communications with minor

A teacher at a private school in Glenview is charged with battery and disorderly conduct after an investigation into inappropriate communications with a minor, Glenview police said.

Gino F. Rosales, 50, of Schaumburg, was taken into custody shortly after 9 a.m. Friday and released on bond with a court date of Jan. 24 in Skokie.

On Dec. 12, police began investigating a parent complaint that a child was having inappropriate communications with a teacher during and after school hours. This happened at a private school formerly on the 3600 block of West Lake Avenue, Glenview, police said.

The investigation showed some of the communications were sexual, and that a battery had occurred.

Glenview police was aided in its investigation by the Children's Advocacy Center of North and Northwest Cook County, the Department of Child and Family Services, and the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

The Glenview Police Department is seeking information about the incident. Call (847) 729-5000 or the Glenview Police Tip Line, (847) 901-6055.