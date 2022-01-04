Teacher charged with sexual assault and abuse of student in Arlington Heights

A 45-year-old Des Plaines man who works as a teacher was charged Tuesday with engaging in sexual contact with one of his students in an Arlington Heights parking lot, police said.

Paul R. Castelli, of the 1300 block of Carol Lane, is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse following his arrest Sunday. He is due in bond court Tuesday afternoon in Rolling Meadows.

Arlington Heights police said officers patrolling the area of Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads about 6:45 p.m. Sunday found a suspicious vehicle behind a vacant office building. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a man in the driver seat, and a girl in the back seat who appeared to be crying while in a state of undress, police said.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the man is employed by a learning institution attended by the minor. Authorities did not immediately identify the school.

Castelli was taken into custody Sunday night for further investigation, and the girl was offered medical assistance and reunited with her family, police said.

Detectives said they were assisted by the Children's Advocacy Center.

After his initial court appearance Tuesday, Castelli will be due back in court again Jan. 28.

