Glenbrook teacher charged with sexual assault, abuse of student in Arlington Heights

A 45-year-old Glenbrook High Schools District 225 teacher from Des Plaines was charged Tuesday with engaging in sexual contact with one of his students in an Arlington Heights parking lot, police said.

Paul R. Castelli, of the 1300 block of Carol Lane, is charged with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse following his arrest Sunday.

Arlington Heights police said officers patrolling the area of Algonquin and Arlington Heights roads about 6:45 p.m. Sunday found a suspicious vehicle behind a vacant office building. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a man in the driver seat, and a girl in the back seat who appeared to be crying while in a state of undress, police said.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the man is employed by a learning institution attended by the minor.

Castelli, who has worked for District 225 for 5½ years, is a teacher/case manager at the Glenbrook Off Campus Center, a small therapeutic day school attended by about 50 students with special needs.

In an email to parents and staff Tuesday morning, Superintendent Charles Johns said the district was apprised of the arrest by the Department of Children and Family Services on Monday and immediately began an investigation.

Castelli has not been on campus since the arrest and is currently on administrative leave, Johns said.

Johns confirmed the minor is a student at the Off Campus Center. He said staff is reaching out to all families by phone, and school psychologists plan to meet with students Tuesday afternoon to provide guidance and support.

The superintendent said district officials are conducting an internal investigation in consultation with their attorneys, and will take next steps as facts warrant.

"The district is disturbed by this incident and arrest," Johns wrote. "In hiring employees, the district conducts a thorough review process that includes both state and federal background and fingerprinting checks. District 225 will continue to review its hiring and staff training processes to ensure that staff is fully aware of the district's professional expectations, the law and their ethical obligation to safeguard children."

Castelli was taken into custody Sunday night, and the girl was offered medical assistance and reunited with her family, police said.

Detectives said they were assisted by the Children's Advocacy Center.

Castelli is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 28.