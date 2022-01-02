The Week That Was: Cosley Zoo's bobcat dies, Mt. Prospect police patch raises nearly $23,000

Valentino, the last bobcat at Cosley Zoo in Wheaton, has died, the zoo reported last week. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

The last of Cosley Zoo's resident bobcats has died after developing complications due to age-related kidney disease. Valentino, better known as "Val," was euthanized on Christmas Day. The 19-year-old bobcat had been in declining health, officials at the Wheaton zoo said.

After receiving a petition with 802 signatures, the Palatine village council now plans to discuss whether to create a backyard hen ordinance sometime in the first half of 2022 that could help residents avoid a cumbersome special use permit process.

The Heroin/Opioid Prevention and Education Taskforce will receive $200,000 from DuPage County -- double its previous budget -- to steer toward community-based programs. The funding boost comes amid the worsening toll of the opioid crisis.

Mount Prospect reached closure Tuesday on the issue of the controversial "thin blue line" patch, when it handed out a $22,841 check from money raised by sales of the decommissioned patches to a fund for fallen first responders at police headquarters.

It was an argument between three men standing in line at a pretzel shop at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall two days before Christmas that preceded a shooting that left one of the men and four bystanders with gunshot wounds, prosecutors said Wednesday. Steve L. Lane, 29, and Tyran Williams, 32, both of Chicago, are facing multiple felony charges in connection with the shooting.

The controversial One Washington Place development in downtown Batavia, which was expected to break ground in January after nearly six years of planning, is dead. Shodeen Group founder and CEO Kent Shodeen himself came to tell Batavia Mayor Jeff Schielke and city administrator Laura Newman on Wednesday that the project had become too expensive, Schielke said.

Work on a new Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant in the parking lot of the old Lowe's Home Improvement store in Gurnee is underway, and the village staff says it is likely to open in the new year.