Authorities: Fight in line at pretzel store led to Oakbrook Center shooting

A DuPage County judge set bail at $1 million Wednesday for two Chicago men charged in connection with a shooting last week that left five people with gunshot wounds at the Oakbrook Center shopping mall.

Steve L. Lane, 29, of the 6900 block of Sough Cregier Avenue, is charged with aggravated battery -- discharge of a firearm. He is also charged with four counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Tyran Williams, 32, of the 7200 block of South Fairfield Avenue, is charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a person and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The shooting happened around 5:44 p.m. Thursday near the Nordstrom department store. Three women and a man sustained gunshot injuries, none life-threatening. Another woman broke her ankle trying to get away, Oak Brook police said.

The mall was locked down for six hours after the shooting, as police searched every store for a suspect who ran away.

On Wednesday, Williams sat in a wheelchair when he appeared in bond court before Judge John Kinsella.

Authorities said that Williams and Lane got into an argument in the line at a pretzel store and shot 9 mm handguns at each other. Williams and several bystanders were injured.

Assistant State's Attorney Rob Willis said both men had an ongoing dispute regarding comments made on social media.

Williams and Lane would need to post $100,000 to be released from the DuPage County jail, where they are being held.