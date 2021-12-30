Developer pulls plug on controversial downtown Batavia apartment plan

The former First Baptist Church of Batavia was demolished to make way for One Washington Place. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2017

Plans for the One Washington Place project proposed in downtown Batavia called for creating retail space along River and Wilson streets, as well as a parking garage, office space and 186 apartments. Courtesy of Shodeen Group

The One Washington Place project in downtown Batavia has been canceled. Courtesy of Shaw Media

The developer of the One Washington Place apartment building in downtown Batavia has pulled the plug on the controversial project.

City officials announced the news on Thursday morning. They said Shodeen Group gave notice Wednesday.

Groundbreaking had been planned for January on the six-story building, which was to contain 186 apartments, some stores and a public parking garage. It was to be built on most of a city block, at Wilson and Washington streets.

According to a news release from the city, Shodeen cited "the current state of the inflationary economy, instability of markets and supply chain disruptions" as "insurmountable obstacles."

Batavia owns the property. The city will put it back on the market for similar projects.

The project had been in the works for more than five years. Some residents had protested the plan for several reasons, mainly that it was too big.