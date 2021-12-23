Flick Picklers donate $7,000 to Northfield Township Food Pantry
A pickleball group based at Flick Park in Glenview donated a check for $7,000 to the Northfield Township Food Pantry Tuesday.
Frank Wong and Peggy Wielgos, representing the 200 participants of the Flick Picklers, presented the check to Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh.
"We are so appreciative," Mohsenzadeh said. "We're always shocked daily, especially this time of the year, about how generous our community is."
Wielgos said this is the second year that the Flick Picklers have donated money to the food pantry, which serves residents in need, and that $1,500 was collected last year over a day and a half. She said it was Wong's idea to solicit donations over a six to eight week period this year, resulting in the increase.
"Food insecurity is becoming more prevalent, and we felt an obligation to try to help those struggling this holiday season," Wong said.
Pickleball resembles tennis and is played on a smaller court using paddles and a hard plastic ball similar to a Whiffle ball. The Flick Picklers play outdoors year-round, and indoors at the Glenview Park Center when the weather turns colder.
"People are just so generous," said Kathy Leck of Glenview, who was among group members playing at Park Center Tuesday. "That's what I want to promote, is these group donations, because momentum builds."
