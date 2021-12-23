Flick Picklers donate $7,000 to Northfield Township Food Pantry

Members of the Flick Picklers, a pickleball group based at Flick Park, play indoors at the Glenview Park Center Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Ellen Goldsmith of Wilmette returns the ball as members of the Flick Picklers, a pickleball group based at Flick Park, play indoors at the Glenview Park Center Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Kevin May of Niles plays the ball at the net while playing doubles alongside Ellen Goldsmith of Wilmette, as members of the Flick Picklers, a pickleball group based at Flick Park, play indoors at the Glenview Park Center Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Tom Nash of Northbrook returns a volley as members of the Flick Picklers, a pickleball group based at Flick Park, play indoors at the Glenview Park Center Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

David de Leon of Glenview keeps the ball in play as members of the Flick Picklers, a pickleball group based at Flick Park, play indoors at the Glenview Park Center Tuesday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Peggy Wielgos, left, and Frank Wong, representing the Flick Picklers, present a ceremonial check to Northfield Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh, center, after donating $7,000 to the Northfield Township Food Pantry. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

A pickleball group based at Flick Park in Glenview donated a check for $7,000 to the Northfield Township Food Pantry Tuesday.

Frank Wong and Peggy Wielgos, representing the 200 participants of the Flick Picklers, presented the check to Township Supervisor Shiva Mohsenzadeh.

"We are so appreciative," Mohsenzadeh said. "We're always shocked daily, especially this time of the year, about how generous our community is."

Wielgos said this is the second year that the Flick Picklers have donated money to the food pantry, which serves residents in need, and that $1,500 was collected last year over a day and a half. She said it was Wong's idea to solicit donations over a six to eight week period this year, resulting in the increase.

"Food insecurity is becoming more prevalent, and we felt an obligation to try to help those struggling this holiday season," Wong said.

Pickleball resembles tennis and is played on a smaller court using paddles and a hard plastic ball similar to a Whiffle ball. The Flick Picklers play outdoors year-round, and indoors at the Glenview Park Center when the weather turns colder.

"People are just so generous," said Kathy Leck of Glenview, who was among group members playing at Park Center Tuesday. "That's what I want to promote, is these group donations, because momentum builds."