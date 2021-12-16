Roselle man killed, second person injured in Streamwood shooting

A 21-year-old Roselle man was killed and a second person wounded when they were shot in a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon in Streamwood, authorities said Thursday.

Streamwood police said officers were called to the 1000 block of Vine Street at about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation showed that the victims were inside a vehicle when they were shot, before crashing into a tree a short distance away, police said.

The man, identified as Gabriel Herrera of Roselle, was taken from the scene to Amita Saint Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died from his injuries. The Cook County medical examiner's office indicated he died from a gunshot wound to the head and determined his death to be a homicide.

The woman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment of what police called nonlife-threatening injuries.

Streamwood detectives and the Major Case Assistance Team continue to investigate the shooting, but police Thursday described it as an isolated event and said there is no threat to the public,

Anyone with information is asked to contact Streamwood police at (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the department's confidential tip line at (630) 736-3719.